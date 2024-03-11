Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 29-March 6 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 29

Larry Wayne Brown, 44, Rogers, and Angela Lavon Blair, 48, Gentry

Abraham Carranza, 28, and Kenya Sujey Saldivar, 27, both of Gravette

Douglas Chase Engel, 36, and Autumn Faith Blackwell, 33, both of Locust Grove, Okla.

Travis D. Entwisle, 32, and Celeste Nicole Cawthon, 29, both of Springdale

Sean Perry Gordon, 34, and Chanee Corrine Taylor, 33, both of Springdale

Allen Earl Johnson, 74, and Rosita Corpuz, 54, both of Rogers

Juan Mata-Ascencio, 57, and Rosa Gladis Morales Orellana, 50, both of Rogers

Armando Ismael Pantoja, 24, and Taylor Ruth Daniels, 21, both of Rogers

Marvin Gabriel Rivera Orellana, 39, and Neivy Karina Valle Ardõn, 35, both of Springdale

Nicholas O'Neal Rose, 28, and Anna F. Ray, 25, both of Rogers

Ismael Sanchez, 31, and Yennifer Lourdes Rivera Elvira, 29, both of Decatur

Jamison Collin Sisk, 23, and Kylee Grace Boyd, 23, both of Rogers

Jason Dwayne Whelpley, 19, and Sydney Kate Wheatley, 19, both of Siloam Springs

March 1

Allen Raymond Hudson, 29, and Chantel K'Nerys Martin, 28, both of Springfield, Mo.

Tyler Allen James, 32, and Megan Holly Oxford, 45, both of Bella Vista

Riley Lewis Jones, 22, and Rebekah Rhonda Kuriatnyk, 21, both of Bentonville

Sidharthan Kavitha Madhavan, 27, and Deepika Babu Nivethitha, 24, both of Bentonville

Harold Highly Klee, 88, and Donna Lee Slayton, 77, both of Bella Vista

Foy Lin Palmore, 50, and Stephanie Joy Pervis, 47, both of Colcord, Okla.

Hayden Samuel Peters, 32, and Alexa Ray Mizer, 33, both of Rogers

David Andrew Rivera, 42, and Nikki Lea Woodson, 45, both of Centerton

Bret Mikael Tabor, 35, and Tiffany Camille Proctor, 33, both of Centerton

Caleb Andrew Talarski, 24, Rogers, and Brynn Kallie Brock, 21, Lowell

Miles Andrew VanVeckhoven, 35, Bentonville, and Annsley Nichole Stewart, 37, Rogers

Bradley James Wright, 23, Pea Ridge, and Hollyn Faith Davis, 22, Bella Vista

March 4

Travis Hunter Coursey, 42, and Jordan Chatelle Angiel, 37, both of Rogers

Aaron Edwin Garner, 42, and Melissa Dawn Doyle, 28, both of Independence, Kan.

Mario Alberto Henriquez Hernandez, 27, and Claudia Elizabeth Raya Moreno, 25, both of Rogers

Andrew Kenneth Nygren, 19, Siloam Springs, and Carol Kelly Burnett, 19, Lincoln

Milton Emanuell Oviedo Martinez, 26, and Zuheily Almaraz, 25, both of Lowell

Rene Gustavo Palacios Leon, 28, and Heilin Noemy Mulato Lima, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Samuel Elias Solano, 31, and Karen Abbe Leibowitz, 31, both of Rogers

Chad Andrew Thomsen, 52, and Jacqueline Marie Van Zandt, 51, both of Watts, Okla.

March 5

Matthew Todd Crow, 47, Bella Vista, and Susan A Hertzing, 47, Fairview, Mo.

Rodolfo Gonzalez-Hurtado, 30, and Jessica Munoz, 28, both of Rogers

Mark Dechene Sistoso, 47, and Vanida Harmon, 45, both of Bentonville

March 6

Ryunosuke Serizawa Bennion, 22, Stark City, Mo., and Emily Dawn Foster, 22, Neosho, Mo.

Joshua Rashaad Brown, 26, and Michele Meliza Moreno, 28, both of Fayetteville

Yonatan A. De Leon Elias, 38, and Nancy Marisol Garcia Herrera, 35, both of Rogers

Seth Nicholas Diemer, 38, and Lily Young McCarver, 18, both of Fayetteville

Connor James Dixon, 21, and Hollyn Michelle Hutcheson, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Sin Jui Fam, 40, and Vonny Rosita, 30, both of Springdale

Erik Dylan Hovland, 28, and Kelsee Grace Irwin, 28, both of Redding, Calif.

Justin Michael Irven, 32, and Shawna Marie Campbell, 32, both of Springdale

Joshua Michael Lewis, 40, and Keri DeAnn Meeler, 38, both of Rogers

Jonathan Joseph Harold Cook Spencer, 32, and Dulce Yasmine Soria Ortiz, 35, both of Norman, Okla.

Frank Lamont Taylor, 40, and Nicole Jean Taylor, 36, both of Centerton

Noah Alan Taylor, 22, and Mariah Elizabeth Brattin, 22, both of Pittsburg, Kan.

Scott Eugene Valentic, 47, Elkins, and Tania Valeria Serrano, 48, Bella Vista

Jeffrey Dale Webster, 62, and Teena Louise Webster, 62, both of Bentonville