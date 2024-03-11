Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 29-March 6 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 29
Larry Wayne Brown, 44, Rogers, and Angela Lavon Blair, 48, Gentry
Abraham Carranza, 28, and Kenya Sujey Saldivar, 27, both of Gravette
Douglas Chase Engel, 36, and Autumn Faith Blackwell, 33, both of Locust Grove, Okla.
Travis D. Entwisle, 32, and Celeste Nicole Cawthon, 29, both of Springdale
Sean Perry Gordon, 34, and Chanee Corrine Taylor, 33, both of Springdale
Allen Earl Johnson, 74, and Rosita Corpuz, 54, both of Rogers
Juan Mata-Ascencio, 57, and Rosa Gladis Morales Orellana, 50, both of Rogers
Armando Ismael Pantoja, 24, and Taylor Ruth Daniels, 21, both of Rogers
Marvin Gabriel Rivera Orellana, 39, and Neivy Karina Valle Ardõn, 35, both of Springdale
Nicholas O'Neal Rose, 28, and Anna F. Ray, 25, both of Rogers
Ismael Sanchez, 31, and Yennifer Lourdes Rivera Elvira, 29, both of Decatur
Jamison Collin Sisk, 23, and Kylee Grace Boyd, 23, both of Rogers
Jason Dwayne Whelpley, 19, and Sydney Kate Wheatley, 19, both of Siloam Springs
March 1
Allen Raymond Hudson, 29, and Chantel K'Nerys Martin, 28, both of Springfield, Mo.
Tyler Allen James, 32, and Megan Holly Oxford, 45, both of Bella Vista
Riley Lewis Jones, 22, and Rebekah Rhonda Kuriatnyk, 21, both of Bentonville
Sidharthan Kavitha Madhavan, 27, and Deepika Babu Nivethitha, 24, both of Bentonville
Harold Highly Klee, 88, and Donna Lee Slayton, 77, both of Bella Vista
Foy Lin Palmore, 50, and Stephanie Joy Pervis, 47, both of Colcord, Okla.
Hayden Samuel Peters, 32, and Alexa Ray Mizer, 33, both of Rogers
David Andrew Rivera, 42, and Nikki Lea Woodson, 45, both of Centerton
Bret Mikael Tabor, 35, and Tiffany Camille Proctor, 33, both of Centerton
Caleb Andrew Talarski, 24, Rogers, and Brynn Kallie Brock, 21, Lowell
Miles Andrew VanVeckhoven, 35, Bentonville, and Annsley Nichole Stewart, 37, Rogers
Bradley James Wright, 23, Pea Ridge, and Hollyn Faith Davis, 22, Bella Vista
March 4
Travis Hunter Coursey, 42, and Jordan Chatelle Angiel, 37, both of Rogers
Aaron Edwin Garner, 42, and Melissa Dawn Doyle, 28, both of Independence, Kan.
Mario Alberto Henriquez Hernandez, 27, and Claudia Elizabeth Raya Moreno, 25, both of Rogers
Andrew Kenneth Nygren, 19, Siloam Springs, and Carol Kelly Burnett, 19, Lincoln
Milton Emanuell Oviedo Martinez, 26, and Zuheily Almaraz, 25, both of Lowell
Rene Gustavo Palacios Leon, 28, and Heilin Noemy Mulato Lima, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Samuel Elias Solano, 31, and Karen Abbe Leibowitz, 31, both of Rogers
Chad Andrew Thomsen, 52, and Jacqueline Marie Van Zandt, 51, both of Watts, Okla.
March 5
Matthew Todd Crow, 47, Bella Vista, and Susan A Hertzing, 47, Fairview, Mo.
Rodolfo Gonzalez-Hurtado, 30, and Jessica Munoz, 28, both of Rogers
Mark Dechene Sistoso, 47, and Vanida Harmon, 45, both of Bentonville
March 6
Ryunosuke Serizawa Bennion, 22, Stark City, Mo., and Emily Dawn Foster, 22, Neosho, Mo.
Joshua Rashaad Brown, 26, and Michele Meliza Moreno, 28, both of Fayetteville
Yonatan A. De Leon Elias, 38, and Nancy Marisol Garcia Herrera, 35, both of Rogers
Seth Nicholas Diemer, 38, and Lily Young McCarver, 18, both of Fayetteville
Connor James Dixon, 21, and Hollyn Michelle Hutcheson, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Sin Jui Fam, 40, and Vonny Rosita, 30, both of Springdale
Erik Dylan Hovland, 28, and Kelsee Grace Irwin, 28, both of Redding, Calif.
Justin Michael Irven, 32, and Shawna Marie Campbell, 32, both of Springdale
Joshua Michael Lewis, 40, and Keri DeAnn Meeler, 38, both of Rogers
Jonathan Joseph Harold Cook Spencer, 32, and Dulce Yasmine Soria Ortiz, 35, both of Norman, Okla.
Frank Lamont Taylor, 40, and Nicole Jean Taylor, 36, both of Centerton
Noah Alan Taylor, 22, and Mariah Elizabeth Brattin, 22, both of Pittsburg, Kan.
Scott Eugene Valentic, 47, Elkins, and Tania Valeria Serrano, 48, Bella Vista
Jeffrey Dale Webster, 62, and Teena Louise Webster, 62, both of Bentonville