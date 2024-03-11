Biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ takes home Oscar for best picture

LOS ANGELES -- "Oppenheimer," a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

After passing over arguably Hollywood's foremost big-screen auteur for years, the Oscars made up for lost time by heaping seven awards on Nolan's blockbuster biopic, including best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Nolan.

In anointing "Oppenheimer," the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences did something it hasn't done for more than a decade: hand its top prize to a widely seen big-budget studio film. In a film industry where a cape, dinosaur or Tom Cruise has often been a requirement for such box-office success, "Oppenheimer" brought droves of moviegoers to theaters with a complex, fission-filled drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb.

"For better or worse, we're all living in Robert Oppenheimer's world," Murphy said in his acceptance speech. "I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers."

The most closely watched contest of the Academy Awards went to Emma Stone, who won best actress for her performance as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things." In what was seen as the night's most nail-biting category, Stone won over Lily Gladstone of "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Barbie," last year's biggest box-office hit with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales, ultimately won just one award: best song for Billie Eilish and Finneas' "What Was I Made For?"

Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" won for best animated feature, a surprise over the slightly favored "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Best original screenplay went to "Anatomy of a Fall," which, like "Barbie," was penned by a couple: director Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. "This will help me through my midlife crisis, I think," Triet said.

After an awards season that stayed largely inside a Hollywood bubble, geopolitics played a prominent role. Protests over Israel's war in Gaza snarled traffic around the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, slowing stars' arrival on the red carpet and turning the Oscar spotlight toward the ongoing conflict. Some protesters shouted "Shame!" at those trying to reach the awards.

Jonathan Glazer, the British filmmaker whose chilling Auschwitz drama "The Zone of Interest" won best international film, drew connections between the dehumanization depicted in his film and today.

"Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims, this dehumanization, how do we resist?"

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Pearson and Krysta Fauria of The Associated Press.

