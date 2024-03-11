Bucknam ‘proud’ of 2nd-place finish

FAYETTEVILLE -- SEC men's teams claimed seven of the 20 finishers in the standings at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston on Saturday, but not the top spot.

The championship trophy went to Texas Tech of the Big 12.

The University of Arkansas took second to lead the SEC with Florida taking third.

Texas Tech won with 50.5 points, Arkansas scored 41 and Florida 39.

"Everybody competed and we put a bunch of points on the board," Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said in a video posted on Arkansas' track and field social media account. "But Tech was a little bit better than us at the end."

Arkansas had two individual champions with junior Wayne Pinnock in the long jump (27 feet, 6 3/4 inches) and senior Romaine Beckford (7-5 1/4) in the high jump, who both were ranked No. 1 nationally in their events going into the meet and had personal-best marks.

Pinnock and Beckford each won their third NCAA title, but first for Arkansas. Beckford swept high jump titles indoors and outdoors for South Florida last year and Pinnock swept long jump titles for Tennessee in 2022.

Razorback Roje Stona, ranked No. 5 in the shot-put going into the meet, finished second with a school-record toss of 67-2 1/4.

It was the final meet for Stona as a Razorback because the indoor season marked the end of his collegiate eligibility. He transferred to Arkansas last year from Clemson.

"Roje is a phenomenal competitor and what a blessing he's been for our team," Bucknam said. "He's a great talent and just a great kid.

"He brought us back into this meet when we were down after a few events where we thought we were going to score a few more points, and he goes out and gets a silver medal in the shot-put and breaks the school record."

Arkansas scored in seven events, including a fifth-place finish by freshman Peter Maru in the 5,000 meters; a fifth-place finish in the distance medley relay of seniors Elias Schreml, William Spencer and Riley Wells and junior Ben Shearer; and a sixth-place finish by senior Lance Lang in the 200.

Senior Marcus Weaver finished eighth in the heptathlon for the Razorbacks and the 1,600 relay team of Lang and juniors Connor Washington, TJ Tomlyanovich and Steven McElory also took eighth for their final point of the meet.

Bucknam has led Arkansas to two NCAA Indoor Championships in 2013 and 2023 and four second-place finishes in 2012, 2014 and 2016 along with this year.

The Razorbacks finished in the top four in a national meet for the fourth consecutive time, a streak that began with winning last year's NCAA Indoor title.

The streak continued with a second-place finish to Florida at last year's NCAA Outdoor meet and fourth place finish at the Cross Country Championships last fall.

"It's hard to win that title, but we've got a phenomenal team," Bucknam said. "We'll regroup, take a week to rest and get ready for the outdoor campaign and see if we can't bring a championship back home to Arkansas again.

"I'm proud of that runner-up trophy. I know how hard everybody worked to get it. We'll just keep plugging away until we get back on top."