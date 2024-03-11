Severe weather possible for parts of Arkansas on Thursday

There is a chance that parts of Arkansas could see severe weather later this week, forecasters say.

On Thursday afternoon, portions of western and southwestern Arkansas could see strong storms, said Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

"The Storm Prediction Center has released information about parts of the state being at a slight risk," Condry said Monday morning. "That means those storms could have some gusty winds and small hail. There may even be a small chance for a tornado."

But this forecast is subject to change, he said.

The storms are expected to be out of Arkansas by Friday, when the system could weaken and mostly produce rain, the forecaster said. Most of the state could see around an inch to two inches of rain.

"It could produce some pretty good rain all around Arkansas, with some places getting locally higher amounts," Condry said.

He also said isolated flash flooding may be a concern in areas with poor drainage.

"Though it won't be a widespread issue because we've been fairly dry and the ground should be ready to soak the rain up," the forecaster said.

In Central Arkansas, residents can expect nice conditions throughout the week, he said.

"We will see highs in the upper 60s, nearly 70s before the storm system, and that will bring a chance of rain on Thursday," Condry said.

He said, as of Monday morning, it did not seem like Little Rock was at risk for severe weather.

"It looks like the bullseye is over southwest Arkansas, so they might get hit the hardest, but that could change," Condry said.

"I would encourage Little Rock residents to stay weather aware when it comes to predicting severe weather this far out, it can be a little tricky and things can still change," he said.

WILDFIRE DANGER

Only seven counties are at a moderate risk of wildfire danger in the state, an online map published by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture said Monday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

The counties are in the southwest portion of the state. They are Hempstead, Miller, Nevada, Lafayette, Columbia, Union and Ouachita.

The rest of Arkansas is at a low risk for wildfire danger.

Another map from the department showed there were no burn bans active in the state as of Monday afternoon.