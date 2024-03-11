Fayetteville to host annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl this April

FAYETTEVILLE-- Registration is now open for the 11th Annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl Saturday, April 27, from 2-6 p.m, according to a news release from the city of Fayetteville.

This year's event will feature a "Paw-ty Central" at the Walton Arts Center Rose Garden, as well as doggie splash pools, a selfie spot and more, the release states.

The event's $40 registration fee includes a T-shirt and dog bandana, as well as access to all participating bars. Registration will close Wednesday, April 3, or if tickets sell out beforehand.

Presenting sponsors are Indomitable Hope Counseling and Hounds Lounge Fayetteville. Participating businesses include 21st Amendment, Bugsy's, Buster's, C-4, Cork & Keg, Grub's, Infusion, Kingfish, Marley's Pizzeria, Roger's Rec, Rolando's and Nomads West End. Each bar will have one canine-themed drink special, the release states.

Proceeds raised go directly to Fayetteville Animal Services, which adopted out more than 900 pets in 2023, the release states.

"We look forward to this event each year," said Justine Lentz, Animal Services superintendent. "Last year was so much fun. We raised almost $10,000 to help our shelter pets, and we have even more exciting things planned for this year."

"We are able to save over 90% of the pets that come through our doors each year, but we can't do that without community support," Lentz said. "This is a fun, adult-oriented event. We encourage people to make a date with their dog and come enjoy the beautiful weather, support local businesses and help your local animal shelter, all at the same time."

More Information

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/11th-annual-dickson-st-pup-crawl-tickets-851549757247