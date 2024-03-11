GOP senator’s response to Biden is fact-checked

The Republican senator who gave the party's response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address used a harrowing account of a young woman's sexual abuse to attack his border policies, but the rapes did not happen in the U.S. or during the Biden administration.

First-term Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama in the GOP response criticized current immigration policies, describing how she had met a woman at the U.S.-Mexico border who told of being raped thousands of times in a sex trafficking operation run by cartels, starting at age 12.

The victim has previously spoken publicly about the abuse happening in her home country of Mexico from 2004 to 2008 -- not in the United States during the Biden administration. Yet, Britt used the account to chastise Biden's action on the border.

"We wouldn't be OK with this happening in a third-world country. This is the United States of America, and it's past time we start acting like it," Britt said in the Thursday night speech televised from her home in Alabama. "President Biden's border crisis is a disgrace."

Britt has made immigration one of her top issues in her first years in the Senate, and Republicans have seized on a surge of immigrants entering the country during Biden's term to attack the president.

Independent journalist Jonathan Katz revealed in a TikTok video Friday that the sex trafficking of the victim mentioned by Britt on Thursday did not happen during the Biden administration or in the United States.

Britt spokesperson Sean Ross on Saturday confirmed to The Associated Press that the senator was speaking about the account of a young Mexican woman who told of being repeatedly raped in Mexico from 2004 to 2008 -- when Republican George W. Bush was the U.S. president.

The host of "Fox News Sunday," Shannon Bream, asked Britt if she meant to "give the impression that this horrible story happened on President Biden's watch."

Britt replied "no" before defensively explaining that she was speaking about the executive actions on the border that Biden took in his first 100 days as president.

Britt said she spoke to Border Patrol officers and "victims of drug cartels" during a trip to the border when she was a new senator. She said that was why she decided it would be important to elevate the story of a human trafficking victim, claiming without evidence that trafficking has "gone up" under the Biden administration.

"This is a story of what is happening now at an astronomical rate, and we have to bring attention to it," Britt said.

Britt traveled to the border at the Del Rio Sector in Texas in January 2023 with fellow Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, according to a news release issued then from Hyde-Smith's office.

"The Senators held a roundtable with former Mexican Congresswoman Rosa María de la Garza, Fox News Contributor Sara Carter and Karla Jacinto Romero, a survivor of human trafficking," the news release said. "The Senators learned about cartel activity in Mexico and the work being done to rescue victims of human trafficking."

Romero -- an advocate against human trafficking -- has spoken publicly about being a victim of child prostitution in Mexico, including during 2015 testimony to a subcommittee of the U.S. House. Romero, then 22, told the subcommittee that she was 12 when her mother threw her out on the streets, and a pimp trafficked her to more than 40,000 clients over four years. Romero said many of the clients were foreigners who had traveled to Mexico for sexual interactions with minors like her.

There is no indication in her story that drug cartels were involved, though Britt said that in the State of the Union response and has made a similar claim on at least one other occasion.

Britt opened the State of the Union rebuttal by blaming Biden for the surge of migrants at the border, saying: "Biden didn't just create this border crisis. He invited it with 94 executive actions in his first 100 days." She then spoke about her meeting with Romero in 2023 and graphically described the assaults against her.

When asked again Sunday if she meant to link the woman's assault to Biden, Britt said she "very clearly said I spoke to a woman who told me about when she was trafficked." However, her rebuttal speech gave no indication of when the woman had been rescued.

"She is a victim's rights advocate who is telling this is what drug cartels are doing. This is how they're profiting off of women. And it is disgusting," Britt said Sunday.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Wagster Pettus, Mary Clare Jalonick and Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press and by Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post.