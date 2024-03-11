In the News

Jaylen Johnson, a 25-year-old Missouri man, was charged with shooting and killing his mother when she tried to enter the back door of their home as he thought she had been an intruder, according to his attorney.

Zachary Krevor, the chief executive officer of aerospace company Stratolaunch, said an unmanned craft used in a test flight for hypersonic research "reached high supersonic speeds approaching Mach 5 and collected a great amount of data at an incredible value to our customers."

Krystyna Pyszkova, a 25-year-old woman from the Czech Republic, was crowned Miss World 2023 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India.

Joan Josep Omella, archbishop of Barcelona, Spain, said "there are few of us, but it's OK," as he helped lead a religious procession celebrating rainfall after nine days of praying for relief from a severe drought.

Thom McLoughlin, assistant chief constable for the Humberside police in England, said "my staff and officers are working around the clock to deal with the unprecedented inquiries" as 34 bodies were removed from a funeral home and a man and woman were arrested on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial.

Harold Terens,100, and Jeanne Swerlin, 96, both natives of New York, intend to get married the same day as the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, after Terens is honored as part of the celebrations.

Maria Kristi Endah Murni, the civil aviation director for Indonesia, said "we will carry out an investigation and review of the night flight operation in Indonesia" after two pilots with a Batik Air flight both fell asleep about the same time for 28 minutes as they carried 153 passengers and four crew members, briefly veering off course.

Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister for Turkey, said 33 people who had been detained and suspected of having ties to the Islamic State group were allegedly "preparing and searching for action before the upcoming local elections," which are set for March 31, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.