Jefferson County sheriff’s office investigating after man’s body found in Arkansas River

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is conducting a death investigation after finding the body of a Pine Bluff man in the Arkansas River, the sheriff's office said.

On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to an area of the Arkansas River and found a body that was later identified as Andrew Hutchinson, 60, of Pine Bluff, a news release from the sheriff's office said Sunday.

Hutchinson's last known location, according to his family, was on February 12 in Jonesboro, the release stated.

His body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for a medical examination and possible information about the cause of his death, law enforcement said.

The sheriff's office has asked that anyone with information about Hutchinson's whereabouts from when he was last seen until Sunday to contact Sgt. Dennis Kendall by calling (870) 541-5496 or emailing him at dennis.kendall@jeffcoso.org.