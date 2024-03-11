Letter to the Editor: Gaza needs modern example of wisdom





Gaza needs modern example of wisdom

While we enjoy our lives, many forget the sufferings of others. As part of humanity, we must feel obligated to end disputes and to establish peace.

Long ago, Baheesa was a rational and beautiful girl who inherited much of her mother's wisdom. She took the first step to end a war of retaliation and vengeance between warring tribes in the 6th century Arabia.

The story begins when Harith, a noble chief, decided to marry a girl of nobility and dignity. He travelled with his friend for a long distance to reach the dwellings of the bride. Although Baheesa's father welcomed his guests, he was not interested in Harith's marriage proposal. But his wise wife convinced him.

On the first night of marriage, the bride refused her husband in her private tent. "Not near my father and brothers," she said. The groom slept the night with his friend outside. On their way back, she rejected Harith a second time. As a chieftain's daughter, she refused to have Harith while travelling without having a big party that she deserved. The friend of Harith praised the girl's wisdom and honor and consoled his frustrated friend. After arriving at her new tribe, a big party was thrown for her.

Baheesa rejected Harith a third time after hearing stories about the 40-year war taking place near her new home. She praised her husband and said "I was told much about your honor, dignity and glory. Are you going to enjoy your wedding night while your kinsmen are killing each other? A wedding on corpses and blood? You are the leader of your people, go and establish peace between them. Then come back for your bride who will be waiting for you."

Such sincere and wise words moved Harith. He and his friend began negotiations between the warring parties. Harith and his friend offered to pay the blood-money for those killed in the war. A total of 3,000 camels (50-100 camels per person) was to be paid over three years. Many tribal chiefs decided to help Harith by contributing to the blood-money. The war eventually was stopped by the compassion of an Arabian girl who saved lives and brought reputation and glory to her family.

When I hear about the shocking number of civilian casualties in the current war on Gaza, I remember Baheesa and her wisdom and compassion. The cycle of violence always stops when people of understanding cooperate to solve the injustice that progresses to killing and war.

The plight of Palestine has been going for 75 years, and still, we do not have a Baheesa or Harith to resolve it. Do we not have wise women and men to stop the current war on Gaza? Do we not have people who care about the lives and blood of fellow humans?

How can we enjoy our life and celebrate many blessings while blood and corpses are everywhere? What a shame!

Hamed Alalamat, Ph.D.

Bentonville



