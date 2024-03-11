People are problem

To Paul Swepston's comment, "You can't have a snowball fight unless it snows": True, but I'm sure I can find a sharp stick. It's people, people.

DEK KELLY

Rogers

Seeking good people

In reference to the opinion from Bradley Gitz titled "In search of good liberals," I had to respond because, as they say about opinions, everybody has one.

He referred to Supreme Court Juctice Sonia Sotomayor as being a person some refer to as a social-justice activist impersonating a Supreme Court judge. He attempts to malign her status, saying, "The 'wise Latina woman' apparently isn't wise enough to understand what a judge does and what a court is for."

He comments further regarding President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness program and the ruling for Donald Trump to pay $464 million fine as being unfair. His opinion reminded me of a condition I call "The Wimpy White Man Syndrome."

It is a mutant condition derived from the "Wimpy White Boy Syndrome" described in an article by Barbara Abramson in Good Men Project in 2016. It is a condition attributed to only white premature male babies who tend to have underdeveloped lungs and often aspirate fluid into their lungs. "Wimpy White Man Syndrome" appears to be a condition which develops from a lack of maturity, slow development of empathy and compassion, and an increased desire for entitlement which derives from self-centeredness. So, just like the wimpy kid, these men feel they are privileged and entitled to everything. This includes jobs, school acceptance and authority on everything.

My response to being in search of good liberals: I'm searching for more good people. Your opinion proves it has nothing to do with liberal or conservative. Some people are just "wimpy."

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Contrasting opinions

It is the hallmark of a good newspaper to present contrasting views and opinions. I applaud last Monday's edition in presenting two points of view regarding Donald Trump.

First you have Bradley Gitz telling us that, though he is not a fan of Trump, he continues to see him as a hapless victim of unfair treatment. Gitz cannot seem to consider that perhaps Trump's legal problems are the result of Trump's unethical and illegal behavior.

In contrast, Gay White writes a very thoughtful, mature and principled letter inviting us to consider values, morals and integrity as still being important in selecting our nation's leaders. Mrs. White doesn't see Trump as an unfortunate victim but instead stresses responsibility for one's own actions by noting her mother's admonition that "You reap what you sow." Three cheers for our state's former first lady.

MARK HINTERTHUER

North Little Rock