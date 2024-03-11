Names and Faces

The first photo of Kate, Princess of Wales, was issued Sunday on social media along with a statement thanking the public for all their support. The photo shows Kate, 42, in a chair surrounded by her three children and was credited to her husband, William, Prince of Wales, while having been taken earlier in the week in Windsor, England. "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Kate said on social media. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day." Mother's Day is celebrated three weeks before Easter Sunday in the United Kingdom. It's the first time Kate has been photographed since her abdominal surgery in January, which occurred about the same time that King Charles III had to begin treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. Kate hadn't been seen publically since Christmas Day, although updates from Kensington Palace and Prince William have clarified that what Kate had gotten surgery for was nothing cancer related. It is still unclear as to when Kate will attend public events again, though the palace has said that she is still on a timeline that would keep her out of royal duties until after Easter at least.

Margot Robbie and other Hollywood stars were all given a chance to party the night before the Oscars, as the 15th annual Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The party started by Finch had been a smaller social event for close friends, before gradually growing in size as word spread over time before Chanel joined Finch to ensure that the party brought in more star actors and actresses. Robbie, Oscar-nominated as a producer for "Barbie," spoke on how she had been able to use Chanel throughout the film and promotional material. "It just kind of serviced the moment and the story so it never felt forced or out of place. It felt very Barbie," Robbie said. "We got to also re-create some looks I love, one worn by Claudia Schiffer, who's just a great reference for Barbie in general. It was really fun." Robbie said she was looking forward to cheering on Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling, both of whom were set to perform their original songs made for "Barbie" and nominated for the namesake category during the live Oscars ceremony.