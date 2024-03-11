Netherlands opens Holocaust museum

AMSTERDAM -- The Netherlands opened the National Holocaust Museum on Sunday with a ceremony presided over by the Dutch king as well as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose presence prompted protests because of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The museum in Amsterdam tells the stories of some of the 102,000 Jews who were deported from the Netherlands and murdered in Nazi camps, as well as the history of their structural persecution under German World War II occupation before the deportations began.

Three-quarters of Dutch Jews were among the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

The museum "gives a face and a voice to the Jewish victims of persecution in the Netherlands," Dutch King Willem-Alexander said in the address at the inaugural ceremony Sunday. It also "shows us the devastating consequences that antisemitism can have," he added.

"That is why we must continue to be aware of how things began and how they went from bad to worse," the king said. Earlier, the king and the Israeli president visited Amsterdam's famous Portuguese Synagogue.

Herzog hailed the Netherlands' initiative to create a new Holocaust museum amid what he said was rising antisemitism around the world.

"At this pivotal moment in time, this institution sends a clear, powerful statement," Herzog said. "Remember! Remember the horrors born of hatred, antisemitism and racism and never again allow them to flourish."

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered amid tightened security at the Waterloo Square in central Amsterdam near the museum and the synagogue, waving Palestinian flags, chanting "Never again is now" and demanding an end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The protest leaders emphasized that they were against Herzog's presence, not the museum and what it commemorates.

"For us Jews, these museums are part of our history, of our past," said Joana Cavaco, an anti-war activist with the Erev Rav Jewish collective, addressing the crowd before the ceremony. She added: "How is it possible that such a sacred space is being used to normalize genocide today?"

In a statement issued ahead of Sunday's opening, the Jewish Cultural Quarter that runs the museum said it is "profoundly concerned by the war and the consequences this conflict has had, first and foremost for the citizens of Israel, Gaza and the West Bank."

It said it is "all the more troubling that the National Holocaust Museum is opening while war continues to rage. It makes our mission all the more urgent."

The museum is housed in a former teacher training college that was used as a covert escape route to help about 600 Jewish children escape from the clutches of the Nazis.

Exhibits include a prominent photo of a boy walking past bodies in Bergen-Belsen after the liberation of the concentration camp and mementos of lives lost: a doll, an orange dress made from parachute material and a collection of 10 buttons excavated from the grounds of the Sobibor camp.

The walls of one room are covered with the texts of hundreds of laws discriminating against Jews enacted by the German occupiers of the Netherlands to show how the Nazi regime, assisted by Dutch civil servants, dehumanized Jews ahead of operations to round them up.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Corder and Melanie Lidman of The Associated Press.

Two men are seated at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Patrick van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)



Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Bart Maat/Pool Photo via AP)



Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Bart Maat/Pool Photo via AP)



Two men are seated at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Patrick van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)



"Token of Gratitude From Refuge to Freedom", an artwork by Gabriel Lester, reaches skywards at new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The artwork is an expression of gratitude from Jews now living in The Netherlands and is a tribute to resistance fighters and those who helped by offering a hiding place to Jewish children. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Demonstrators protest against Israel's President Isaac Herzog attending the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



People look at historic footage of trains carrying Jews to Nazi concentration camps during a press preview of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

