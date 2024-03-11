Newspaper’s website replica edition gets new look, offers readers numerous benefits

Beginning today, subscribers to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will notice a new look when reading the website replica edition on nwaonline.com.

This upgrade includes the edition and format used to supply the popular mobile and tablet apps for Northwest Arkansas. It offers:

True-to-print experience: Layout and design of the traditional newspaper in a digital format.

Enhanced accessibility: Access news on the go across devices.

Interactive multimedia: News stories with embedded videos, high-resolution images and interactive graphics.

Archive access: Subscribers gain exclusive entry to a digital archive for historical exploration.

User-friendly interface: Intuitive navigation for easy flipping, zooming and sharing.

The new look can be seen here.

If you have any questions or issues, please feel free to reach out to customer support at 1-800-641-6882.