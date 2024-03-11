FOOTBALL

Eagles' DT Cox retires

Philadelphia Eagles six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday. Cox, a first-round pick in 2012, played all 12 of his seasons in Philadelphia and holds the franchise record for sacks (70) by a defensive tackle, trailing only Reggie White, Trent Cole, Clyde Simmons and Brandon Graham in career sacks. He joins six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce in retirement. Graham signed a one-year deal on Saturday to return to the Eagles for his 15th season. Cox was selected No. 12 overall in 2012 in Andy Reid's last season in Philadelphia. He helped the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl following the 2017 season and had his best year in 2018 when he was a first-team All-Pro.

QB Jones traded to Jags

Booed and benched the past two years in New England, quarterback Mac Jones is headed home to become a backup. The Patriots and new Coach Jerod Mayo agreed Sunday to trade Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL Draft, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The move brings Jones home -- he was born and raised in Jacksonville -- and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence. Jones will vie with 30-year-old C.J. Beathard for the team's backup spot.

Mayfield agrees to 3-year deal

Baker Mayfield finally has a home in the NFL and a new lease on his career. The vagabond quarterback, who has played for four teams since 2021, has agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract to remain with the Bucs. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, with a maximum value of $115 million with performance incentives. The Bucs and Mayfield's agent, Tom Mills, made significant progress in negotiations on Saturday and Sunday, preventing him from becoming available when the free-agent negotiation period begins today.

BASEBALL

Stanek signs with Seattle

The Seattle Mariners have signed reliever Ryne Stanek to a one-year contract. Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) brings plenty of postseason experience to the Mariners, who are trying to get back to the playoffs after losing the AL division series to Houston in 2022, when the Astros beat Philadelphia in the World Series. The 32-year-old right-hander has 23 postseason appearances, all but two of them with Houston the past three seasons. He was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA in the regular season last year after going 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA in 2022. It was the lowest ERA in Houston history for a pitcher with at least 50 innings.

GOLF

Garnett wins in a playoff

Brice Garnett holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to win the Puerto Rico Open in his first tournament of the year, sending him to The Players Championship next week and giving him PGA Tour status for the next three years. Garnett closed with a 3-under 69 at Grand Reserve Golf Club, getting back in the game with consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th and then saving par on the 18th in regulation. Erik Barnes closed with a 68, also saving par on the 18th. They finished at 19-under 269. Both had their chances in the playoff, each time on the 630-yard closing hole. Garnett missed a 12-foot birdie putt for the win on the first extra hole. Barnes holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole, with Garnett matching him from 6 feet. Barnes narrowly missed from 12 feet after Garnett's birdie on the fourth playoff hole. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 10th at 15-under 273. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a 71 and completed the tournament at 14-under 274.

SOCCER

Horan's header beats Brazil

Lindsey Horan scored on a header in first-half stoppage time and the United States beat Brazil 1-0 on Sunday to win the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup in San Diego. The United States lifted the trophy despite being stunned by a loss to Mexico in the group stage of the tournament. It was the first women's Gold Cup, with the event created to bring teams in the region more meaningful competition. It was the fourth time that the United States faced Brazil in a tournament final. The Americans also won the previous three, including the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. The game drew a sellout crowd of 31,528 to San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium, a record crowd for a CONCACAF women's match. Horan scored just moments into stoppage time with a header off a well-placed lofted pass from Emily Fox. It was Horan's third goal of the tournament, her earlier goals were from the penalty spot.

BASKETBALL

Gobert fined $100K

The NBA fined Minnesota center Rudy Gobert $100,000 on Sunday, two days after he implied that referee Scott Foster was not calling games fairly and further suggesting that gambling is having a detrimental impact on the outcome of games. The fine is the maximum that the NBA could give under terms of the collective bargaining agreement that went into place last year, matching the $100,000 fine given to then-Philadelphia guard James Harden for his public trade demand last fall. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, the so-called money sign that he directed toward Foster.