100 years ago

March 11, 1924

Roy Catheart ... was arrested last night by Detective Sergeats Martin, Wilson, Prewitt and Rotenberry, charged with six separate counts of forgery and uttering. ... Police say Catheart admitted to them that he passed six worthless checks and attempted to pass two others. They say the youth told them of buying a trowel at the Allen hardware store yesterday, paying with a check for $15. He pocketed the balance in cash and threw the trowel away.

50 years ago

March 11, 1974

Using a machine no larger than a cassette tape recorder, nurses checked the blood sugar counts of about 100 persons, who attended the organizational meeting Sunday at the Greater Little Rock Community Mental Health Center of the Diabetes Association of Arkansas... The machine, an Eyetone Reflectance Colorimeter, produced by the Ames Co., is a miniaturized version or more complex machines used in many medical laboratories to test blood sugar.

25 years ago

March 11, 1999

A motion to reinstate the Checkmate Club's permit was denied Wednesday, and owners will find out next week whether the North Little Rock club's license will be permanently canceled by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. ... McAdams' permit was suspended in February without a hearing after the division determined the club was violating several regulations. It outlined 12 allegations to support license suspension. Violations included serving alcohol to minors, serving after-hours, and breaking "good neighbor" regulations. Officials said the "good neighbor" regulations were broken when patrons threw beer bottles at police officers, started gunfights in the parking lot and had a fight injuring several people inside the club earlier this year.

10 years ago

March 11, 2014

Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday against former state Treasurer Martha Shoffner after a bond broker admitted earning about $2.5 million in commissions from trades he made under her watch, and jurors watched a videotape of her taking $6,000 out of a pie box he delivered to her home last year. ... The day began with jurors watching a video and audio recording of former broker Steele Stephens of Little Rock taking an apple pie to Shoffner's home on May 18 of last year. Shoffner didn't know that Stephens, now 52, was secretly cooperating with the FBI and was recording the meeting as agents listened nearby. Inside the white cardboard pie box, as Stephens acknowledged he'd done on two previous occasions, he had tucked a wad of $100 bills totalling $6,000 into a corner -- alongside, in this case, an apple pie.