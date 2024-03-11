Pea Ridge residents discuss city’s strengths, weaknesses at forum

PEA RIDGE -- Residents were able to share their thoughts on the city's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats recently.

Jim Fram with Community Growth Strategies LLC addressed more than two dozen people Feb. 26 during the Pea Ridge Public Forum: Economic Development Action Plan at City Hall.

He was joined by Emily Cooper Yates, Northwest Arkansas regional manager for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission; and Michael Hudson, project coordinator of outreach and community engagement at the Center for Community and Economic Development at the University of Central Arkansas.

Mayor Nathan See said he invited Fram and the others to help city leaders see what they may be missing and to learn what they need to know to help the city.

"He knows the business. We don't know the business," See said.

"I'm not going to speak," Fram said. "I'm going to listen to you all."

Saying he had already spoken with several people from the area throughout the day, Fram asked about Pea Ridge's strengths. Answers included its location, people, small-town feel, beautiful area and schools.

"Your school is one of the top 10" in the state in terms of the speed of growth, Fram said.

Among the weaknesses people cited were overdevelopment; traffic; infrastructure; failure to preserve historic areas, parks and family spaces; zoning issues; the lack of a business organization; and internet infrastructure.

Asked about the city's opportunities, attendees recommended taking advantage of the city's proximity to Pea Ridge National Military Park. They also talked about the promise of the downtown historic area, bike paths and affordable housing.

One man in the audience asked why growth is necessary.

Fram responded there's "no such thing as standing still. You stop growth, you start declining."

Attendees said threats facing the city are a lack of money, a need to maintain streets and parks as development increases, and annexation by a neighboring city.

Fram asked participants to determine where they would spend their resources if time and money were of no consequence. The most popular responses were working on a master plan, developing the historic district, and working on bike trails, walkability and infrastructure.

Fram said he will evaluate the responses and report to the city with his findings.