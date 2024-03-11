Recount in Benton County Quorum Court race confirms Dunn did indeed win it

ROGERS -- The outcome of the race for the Benton County Quorum Court District 1 seat remains unchanged after one of the candidates raised concerns about electronic voting last week.

The Benton County Election Commission reaffirmed incumbent Jeff Dunn of Rogers as the winner at the end of a manual recount Monday for the March 5 Republican primary election. Dunn's challenger in the race, Michael McCaskey of Rogers, requested the recount.

The commission began a meeting at 9 a.m. and finished the recount just before 1:30 p.m. after a 30-minute break for lunch. The process ended with 791 ballots cast for Dunn and 712 for McCaskey -- along with 226 undervotes -- the same totals complete but unofficial results showed on Election Day.

McCaskey said he was very happy with how the recount turned out. He said it was the exact outcome he was hoping for, with every voter being able to be "absolutely sure" their vote was counted correctly -- first by electronic voting machines, then by hand through the Election Commission.

McCaskey said in the recount request he filed with the Election Commission Thursday many voters have concerns about electronic voting machines.

"Some voters even attempted to request paper ballots on election day, which is not allowed under current rules," McCaskey said. "For this reason, to assure the voters that each ballot cast is counted correctly, I am requesting a full, by-hand recount of each voter ballot in the Benton County JP District 1 race."

McCaskey said in an email Friday he owed a recount request to supporters who distrust voting by electronic means and were denied a paper ballot.

"Each time a voter brought up this topic, I replied if elected as a JP on the Quorum Court -- I would review how ballots are cast and counted here in Benton County and propose enhancements to secure the election both digitally and with paper audits if needed," McCaskey wrote.

"Now, since I appear to be behind by 79 votes, it does not seem likely I will be able to provide that assurance to the voters as their JP, so instead I chose the action that any candidate can take -- I paid for Benton County Election Commission to do a full, by-hand recount; I feel this is the best way I can honor my word to the voters."

Dunn similarly said he was pleased with the outcome of the recount, which was exactly what he expected.

"I've been on the record a few times here with my 100% support of the Benton County Election Commission," Dunn said.

"These folks are professionals, and this is what they do, so the fact that it is exactly how it was does not surprise me at all. Everything they do is fair, accurate and secure, and this is exactly what I was thinking would happen."

Dunn is in his first term as a justice of the peace on the Quorum Court. District 1 covers a portion of eastern Benton County, including much of Beaver Lake and the city of Rogers.

No Democrats filed to run for the District 1 seat. This means Dunn will be awarded the next term, which starts in January.

Arkansas Code 7-5-319 requires the candidate requesting the recount pay the cost. The commission can charge up to 25 cents per counted ballot, meaning McCaskey paid about $376 for the counting by hand by the commission. McCaskey would've been entitled to a refund if the recount had changed the election result.

Kimberly Dennison, county election coordinator, said she never doubted the results of the District 1 justice of the peace race would come out the same because the Election Commission has done recounts in the past that have always come out identical as well.

The Election Commission will certify the results of the March 5 election Friday, according to Dennison.