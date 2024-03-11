Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 29-March 6 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 29

Tessa Mae Foulk, 24, Hindsville, and Caroline Marie Smith, 24, Fayetteville

Sergio Garcia, 40, and Luis Luna Gonzalez, 38, both of Springdale

Jacob Patrick Hilton, 40, and Eliza Kate Garduno, 29, both of Fayetteville

Justin Jed Hover, 47, and Nicole Carmen Briggs, 33, both of Springdale

James Robert Johnson, 23, and Skyler Dawn Reeder, 26, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Ronald Glen Johnson Jr., 29, Lowell, and Madison Noelle Rye, 24, Fayetteville

Vincent Arthur Edward Oliver, 32, and Sarah Katherine Emerson, 30, both of Fayetteville

Christian Josue Ramirez Galvan, 22, and Emily Antonia Garcia, 20, both of Springdale

Eric William Shaffer, 35, and Michaela Anne McVoy, 32, both of Fayetteville

Asa Clark Shearin, 24, Fayetteville, and Kate Coco Hatfield, 23, Roland

Jeremy Ryan Strode, 33, and Ramona Sue Carpenter, 24, both of Fayetteville

March 1

Miguel Angel Bravo Quevedo, 23, and Yehinmi Ramos Ramires, 21, both of Springdale

Charles William Conkin, 26, and Courtney Faith Cummings, 25, both of Springdale

Cory Daniel Glanton, 36, and Cheyenne Juanita Danielle Elrod, 30, both of Fayetteville

Samuel Holden Jeffcoat, 27, and Helena Danielle Cichy, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jessee James Krueger, 51, and Raylee Anna Chistian, 22, both of Harrison

Paul Mejbon, 24, and Alyssa Marie Jinuna, 23, both of Springdale

Payton Nicholas Morris, 27, and Carly Amanda Campbell, 29, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Jeremiah Ruleford, 47, Bixby, Okla., and Erin JoLynn Holman, 37, Pryor, Okla.

Orlando Vazquez Arreola, 40, and Maria De La Paz Hernandez Olguin, 38, both of Fayetteville

Corey James Zeller, 47, and Elizabeth Ashley Gant, 38, both of Fayetteville

March 4

Dalton Michael Bass, 27, and Tonya Nicole Smith, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Alvin Leroy Becerra, 33, and Erika Alejandra Morales-Medina, 33, both of Rogers

Raul Humberto Benitez Benitez, 40, and Laura Beth Billeaudeau, 41, both of Pocahontas

Timothy Spencer Clark, 24, and Kelcie Mercedes Roberson, 27, both of Springdale

James Justin Green, 50, and Misty Carol Thurber, 37, both of Westville, Okla.

Jackson Daly Marsh, 22, and Autumn Lee Broglen, 22, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin Eli Reece, 22, Fayetteville, and Neva Elizabeth Bartelt, 22, Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Michael Andrew Rice II, 34, and Kylee Nicole Augustine, 25, both of Elkins

Dennis Wayne Ridgeway Jr., 35, and Adrienne Lee Hawkins, 47, both of Fayetteville

Laurenz Hilado Sanagustin, 48, and Abby Rae Boulter, 32, both of Phoenix

Fernando Jose Villanueva Cabrera, 24, and Jennifer Mary Roman, 25, both of Springdale

Alexis Gabriel Whitaker Perez, 39, and Wendy Elisa Moke, 32, both of Springdale

March 5

Matthew John Eastres, 25, and Emily Carol Nicole Drummond, 24, both of Elkins

Cesar Alberto Hernandez, 23, and Jelcy Taman, 28, both of Rogers

March 6

Samuel Ross Holloway, 30, Springdale, and Haley Faith Stewart, 26, Siloam Springs

Jonathan Ray Holmes, 42, and Jessica Denise Schneider, 38, both of Fayetteville

Jesse Angel Jurado, 43, Fayetteville, and Danielle Renee Jurado, 35, Prairie Grove

Jorge Luna Soto, 21, and Melissa Guadalupe Rivas, 21, both of Springdale

Landon Grant Skouras, 25, and Alyssa Violet Christine Allen, 22, both of Fayetteville

Michael Donahou Vanlandingham, 47, and Tracey Elizabeth Cox, 51, both of Elkins