Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 29-March 6 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 29
Tessa Mae Foulk, 24, Hindsville, and Caroline Marie Smith, 24, Fayetteville
Sergio Garcia, 40, and Luis Luna Gonzalez, 38, both of Springdale
Jacob Patrick Hilton, 40, and Eliza Kate Garduno, 29, both of Fayetteville
Justin Jed Hover, 47, and Nicole Carmen Briggs, 33, both of Springdale
James Robert Johnson, 23, and Skyler Dawn Reeder, 26, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Ronald Glen Johnson Jr., 29, Lowell, and Madison Noelle Rye, 24, Fayetteville
Vincent Arthur Edward Oliver, 32, and Sarah Katherine Emerson, 30, both of Fayetteville
Christian Josue Ramirez Galvan, 22, and Emily Antonia Garcia, 20, both of Springdale
Eric William Shaffer, 35, and Michaela Anne McVoy, 32, both of Fayetteville
Asa Clark Shearin, 24, Fayetteville, and Kate Coco Hatfield, 23, Roland
Jeremy Ryan Strode, 33, and Ramona Sue Carpenter, 24, both of Fayetteville
March 1
Miguel Angel Bravo Quevedo, 23, and Yehinmi Ramos Ramires, 21, both of Springdale
Charles William Conkin, 26, and Courtney Faith Cummings, 25, both of Springdale
Cory Daniel Glanton, 36, and Cheyenne Juanita Danielle Elrod, 30, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Holden Jeffcoat, 27, and Helena Danielle Cichy, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jessee James Krueger, 51, and Raylee Anna Chistian, 22, both of Harrison
Paul Mejbon, 24, and Alyssa Marie Jinuna, 23, both of Springdale
Payton Nicholas Morris, 27, and Carly Amanda Campbell, 29, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Jeremiah Ruleford, 47, Bixby, Okla., and Erin JoLynn Holman, 37, Pryor, Okla.
Orlando Vazquez Arreola, 40, and Maria De La Paz Hernandez Olguin, 38, both of Fayetteville
Corey James Zeller, 47, and Elizabeth Ashley Gant, 38, both of Fayetteville
March 4
Dalton Michael Bass, 27, and Tonya Nicole Smith, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Alvin Leroy Becerra, 33, and Erika Alejandra Morales-Medina, 33, both of Rogers
Raul Humberto Benitez Benitez, 40, and Laura Beth Billeaudeau, 41, both of Pocahontas
Timothy Spencer Clark, 24, and Kelcie Mercedes Roberson, 27, both of Springdale
James Justin Green, 50, and Misty Carol Thurber, 37, both of Westville, Okla.
Jackson Daly Marsh, 22, and Autumn Lee Broglen, 22, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Eli Reece, 22, Fayetteville, and Neva Elizabeth Bartelt, 22, Shawnee Mission, Kan.
Michael Andrew Rice II, 34, and Kylee Nicole Augustine, 25, both of Elkins
Dennis Wayne Ridgeway Jr., 35, and Adrienne Lee Hawkins, 47, both of Fayetteville
Laurenz Hilado Sanagustin, 48, and Abby Rae Boulter, 32, both of Phoenix
Fernando Jose Villanueva Cabrera, 24, and Jennifer Mary Roman, 25, both of Springdale
Alexis Gabriel Whitaker Perez, 39, and Wendy Elisa Moke, 32, both of Springdale
March 5
Matthew John Eastres, 25, and Emily Carol Nicole Drummond, 24, both of Elkins
Cesar Alberto Hernandez, 23, and Jelcy Taman, 28, both of Rogers
March 6
Samuel Ross Holloway, 30, Springdale, and Haley Faith Stewart, 26, Siloam Springs
Jonathan Ray Holmes, 42, and Jessica Denise Schneider, 38, both of Fayetteville
Jesse Angel Jurado, 43, Fayetteville, and Danielle Renee Jurado, 35, Prairie Grove
Jorge Luna Soto, 21, and Melissa Guadalupe Rivas, 21, both of Springdale
Landon Grant Skouras, 25, and Alyssa Violet Christine Allen, 22, both of Fayetteville
Michael Donahou Vanlandingham, 47, and Tracey Elizabeth Cox, 51, both of Elkins