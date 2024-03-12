Blytheville police officer arrested on child pornography charge

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday arrested a former Blytheville police officer who faces a child pornography charge, according to a news release.

State troopers arrested David Cross, 25, Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant at his residence, the news release states. Agents seized electronic devices and other evidence.

The Blytheville Police Department fired Cross once they learned of the arrest, a Facebook post by the agency says. Cross worked at the department for about three years, the post says.

Cross faces a charge of distributing, possessing and/or viewing of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He was being held in the Mississippi County jail on Tuesday evening in lieu of a $75,000 bond.