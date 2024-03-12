Bueckers powers Huskies to title





UNCASVILE, Conn. -- A year after missing out because of an injury, Paige Bueckers returned to make sure the UConn Huskies ended another Big East Tournament with a trophy in their hands and confetti raining down on their heads.

Bueckers scored 27 points and had five blocks to help the No. 10 Huskies beat Georgetown 78-42 on Monday night to win their 22nd Big East Tournament title.

"A year ago I would have done anything to be in basketball shoes instead of streetwear and to be playing in the most important month of basketball," said Bueckers, who was sidelined with an ACL tear. "I wanted to embrace it and have fun. I'm extremely grateful and happy to be playing basketball."

It was the 29th conference title for the Huskies, who haven't lost in a conference championship contest since 2013, when Notre Dame beat them for the Big East title.

UConn (29-5), which has been in 20 consecutive conference tournament championship games, has won all four titles since rejoining the Big East in 2020-21 after taking seven straight during its run in the American Athletic Conference.

Huskies Coach Geno Auriemma said this title was special with all the Huskies have been through this season, with five Huskies players out for the season with injuries.

"I don't think any of them were quite as challenging for this team and these kids," Auriemma said.

Georgetown was making its first appearance in the championship game in school history.

"This group is legendary," Georgetown Coach Darnell Haney said. "They were the first to do it."

The Hoyas (22-11) already have the most wins since the 2011-12 team had 23. That was the last time the school made the NCAA Tournament. Despite making the title game, they are a long shot to make the NCAAs with a very weak nonconference schedule.

"I never thought we'd be in the Big East championship, be a [postseason] tournament team," said Graceann Bennett, who led the Hoyas with 12 points.

Members of the Georgetown staff wore pink for the championship game in honor of Tasha Butts, the Hoyas coach who died of breast cancer on Oct. 23. Her 42nd birthday would have been Sunday.

UConn played stellar defense in the tournament. The Huskies held Marquette without a point for the final 14:49 of the semifinal win. Georgetown didn't score for the first 4:09 and trailed 11-0 before getting on the board.

It didn't get much better for the Hoyas. Bueckers, voted the most outstanding player of the tournament for the second time, had a four-point play with 1:24 left in the opening quarter that gave UConn a 25-9 lead.

On the next possession, the Huskies swung the ball around the perimeter with all five players touching it before freshman KK Arnold hit a 3-pointer from the corner. UConn led 28-11 after one quarter.

The Huskies extended the lead to 44-15 midway through the second quarter before the Hoyas scored 10 straight over the next four minutes to cut their deficit to 19.

Ashlynn Shade finally ended the Huskies scoring drought with a 3-pointer from the wing and UConn was up 47-25 at the half.

Georgetown never really threatened to close the gap in the second half.

An accidental shot to the face of Bueckers briefly stopped play in the third quarter. She had a bloody nose and when she returned, played a few minutes with gauze hanging out of her left nostrils to stop the bleeding. Bennett also had gauze in her nose from an earlier nose bleed before the half.

Both players were missing their post players. Aaliyah Edwards, who broke her nose against Providence in the quarterfinals, was sidelined for the second straight game. Georgetown was playing without Brianna Scott, who hurt her knee with 1:13 left in the semifinal win over Creighton. She was on crutches and had a giant brace on her right knee.

BIG 12

NO. 6 TEXAS 71, NO. 16 KANSAS STATE 64

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Madison Booker scored 17 points, Shay Holle hit a go-ahead three-pointer with just over a minute to go, and Texas beat Kansas State to set up a Big 12 Tournament title game rematch against Iowa State.

Aaliyah Moore added 14 points and Holle finished with 11 for the second-seeded Longhorns (29-4), who blew a 14-point, first-half lead before rallying from a 57-55 deficit with four minutes to go to earn a shot at their second title in the past three years.

The No. 4-seeded Cyclones, who knocked off top-seeded Oklahoma earlier in the day, beat Texas 67-58 in the finale a year ago.

Ayoka Lee had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the third-seeded Wildcats (25-7). Serena Sundell added 12 points but also had six of their 17 turnovers.

IOWA STATE 85, NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 68

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Audi Crooks had 25 points, Addy Brown added 16 and fourth-seeded Iowa State romped over top-seeded Oklahoma.

Emily Ryan added 12 points and 10 assists for the Cyclones (20-10), who beat the Sooners in last year's semifinals before topping Texas for the title. Iowa State will now get a rematch tonight against the No. 6 Longhorns.

Payton Verhulst had 23 points for the Sooners (22-9), who will head to the SEC next season amd have lost their past seven Big 12 semifinals. Sahara Williams added 16 points and league co-player of the year Skylar Vann finished with 12.

Iowa State overcame 21 turnovers by shooting 12 of 23 on three-pointers.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

NO. 14 GONZAGA 72, PACIFIC 61

LAS VEGAS -- Eliza Hollingsworth had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Yvonne Ejim also had a double-double and Gonzaga defeated Pacific in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals for the Bulldogs' 24th straight win.

Ejim had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga (30-2), which had its closest game against a league opponent this season. Brynna Maxwell added 17 points and Kaylynne Truong had 13 with seven assists.

The Bulldogs face the winner of Portland-Santa Clara in the today's championship game.

The Tigers gave the Bulldogs their closest regular-season game, falling 91-78 on Feb. 17. Ironically, two weeks earlier, Gonzaga had its largest-ever win over a Division I opponent when it beat Pacific 104-39. The Bulldogs beat conference teams by an average of 30.7 points per game.

MOUNTAIN WEST

NO. 21 UNLV 83, FRESNO STATE 35

LAS VEGAS -- Amarachi Kimpson and Alyssa Brown each scored 16 points, and UNLV routed ninth-seeded Fresno State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament for Coach Lindy La Rocque's 100th victory.

Top-seeded UNLV (28-2) won its 13th straight game to advance to today's semifinals against Colorado State. The Lady Rebels are looking to win the conference tournament for a third straight season.

Kimpson and Brown each made a three-pointer in the first minute of the second quarter to put the lead in double figures for good at 25-13. The Lady Rebels closed the quarter on a 12-0 run to go ahead 44-20 at the break.

Kiara Jackson, Kimpson and Brown each scored 10 points in the first half as UNLV shot 58.6% from the field. Fresno State was just 9 of 31 from the field in the first half.

MEN

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

SAMFORD 76, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 69

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Achor Achor had 25 points and nine rebounds, Jermaine Marshall scored 23 and top-seeded Samford held off seventh-seeded East Tennessee State to win the Southern Conference Tournament championship Monday night and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Samford Coach Bucky McMillan, who had never coached above the high school level, has the Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament four years after taking over the 321st-ranked program. Samford is making its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2000 and just its third overall.

The Bulldogs (29-5) extended the school record for victories by beating the Buccaneers (19-16), who were playing in the title game for the 13th time. East Tennessee State was trying to advance to the NCAA Tournament for a ninth time.

A

Jaden Campbell hit back-to-back three-pointers and Samford took its first three-possession lead since its game-opening run, 52-43 with 15:30 remaining. The Buccaneers closed within a point twice, the second at 65-64 on a jumper by Ebby Asamoah with 6:23 to go. Rylan Jones answered with a layup and Achor hit two free throws to push the Bulldogs' lead to five.

Asamoah finished with 18 points for East Tennessee State. He finished 3 for 11 from beyond the arc, setting the new tourney mark with 17 three-pointers. Quimari Peterson scored 17.



