Peter Kaestner, a 71-year-old from Cockeysville, Md., was able to set a birdwatching milestone as his sighting of an orange-tufted spiderhunter in the Philippines allowed him to document his 10,000th sighting.

Junaid Munir, a 22-year-old Pakistani student, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad via sharing blasphemous content on WhatsApp in 2022.

Margrethe II, the former queen of Denmark, said in a statement, "I'm looking forward to seeing the adventure unfold on stage," as she has emerged as a ballet costume designer for the Tivoli Gardens amusement park, creating costumes and the set for an upcoming ballet based on a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, "Clumsy Hans."

Bertrand Lavigne, a former BNP Paribas SA banker, was told by judges he wasn't able to keep the $4.9 million won in a Paris unfair-dismissal case after he had used similar arguments to get a payout of only $104,330 in a London tribunal.

Omoyele "Yele" Sowore, a Haworth, N.J., resident, tweeted, "I stand today to declare that I am unbowed," as he was able to return home after having been jailed since August 2019 in Nigeria after he ran for president and organized a protest in the country.

Richard Dunn, a curator at the Freeport McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans, said "it's frustrating ... something as simple as it got shot is what kills us the most," as a $5,000 reward has been offered to find out who killed an endangered whooping crane in southwest Louisiana in January.

Kahraman Yildiz, a 68-year-old from Istanbul, said, "I hope this art will never end," as he set up the latest Mahya, a Turkish tradition of stringing religious messages and designs between minarets, for the start of Ramadan.

Chip Michalove, owner of Outcast Sport Fishing in Hilton Head, S.C., said "we definitely hit a home run with LeeBeth" as the namesake white shark he helped scientists tag traveled more than 2,000 miles south as of Monday, with a signal showing her off the coast near Matamoros, Mexico.

Mohammad Ali Alsaccal, a 39-year-old from Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., was arrested in connection with threats to stab and kill several Jews over a three-day period.