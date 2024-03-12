Johnson County man accused of attempting to murder his mother with shovel





OARK -- A Johnson County man was arrested Friday in connection with attempting to murder his mother.

James Ray Smith, 36, is facing charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Oark around 11:55 p.m. Friday to respond to a domestic call, according to a press release.

Smith was assaulting his mother with a shovel, and dispatchers could hear her screaming over the phone, the release states. Smith was also breaking out windows to a vehicle.

Deputies arrived on the scene, arrested Smith and found his mother in covered in blood, sitting on the edge of a bed in an RV. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



