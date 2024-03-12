The comedy of errors

The GOP House had a great border bill and then the speaker refused to bring it to the floor for an up or down vote knowing it would easily pass. Next the Alabama Republican-majority Supreme Court ruled that embryos are children, bringing IVF treatment to a complete halt. Now the Alabama Republican-majority legislature passed laws to protect health-care providers from wrongful-death lawsuits and criminal prosecution, signed by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

What next? Former Republican President Bone Spurs picks former congressman and alleged cross-dresser George Santos or world-class cuckoo Marjorie Taylor Greene as a running mate?

Keystone Kops, The Three Stooges and the GOP, what a bunch of rubes. Hold my beer and watch!

JOE SEAMAN

Lakeview

GOP ham sandwich

I've heard it said that you can indict a ham sandwich. Apparently, that's a much easier lift than Republicans impeaching a president. I'll have mine grilled!

JERROLD HINES

Little Rock

Height of hypocrisy

During President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Marjorie Taylor Greene did not disappoint us by displaying her classless antics, demanding that the president call out the name of the young lady who was murdered near the University of Georgia. Greene wants to politicize this murder by attempting to label all black and brown immigrants (whether documented or undocumented) as dangerous people whom she believes, like Donald Trump said, are poisoning the blood of America. Greene wants the American people to believe that undocumented immigrants account for a lot of crime, especially murders, when the statistics demonstrate just the opposite.

Greene wanted President Biden to call out the name of Laken Riley, who was murdered allegedly by an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela. President Biden obliged Greene by mentioning the name of Ms. Riley.

On the other hand, Greene refuses to mention the names of those 20 babies (and six adults) who were murdered in Newtown, Conn., by an American citizen carrying an AR-15. Greene refuses to mention the names of the 19 children (and two adults), who were murdered in Uvalde, Texas, by an American citizen carrying an AR-15. Greene also refuses to mention the names of the 14 students (and three adults) who were murdered by an American citizen carrying an AR-15 in Parkland, Fla. Rather than mentioning the names of these children, Marjorie Taylor Greene and her fellow Republican lawmakers will do whatever is necessary to keep these dangerous weapons in the hands of people who should not have them.

AUSTIN PORTER JR.

Little Rock

Not an endorsement

It seems that our state Legislature and our national Congress cannot govern their own mouths or themselves.

If you don't have the ability to do that, how can anyone believe you should govern them?

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock

Need to pick up trash

Being critical of my state hurts. I love Arkansas and am in constant awe of its meandering two-lane roads, small communities with gathering places for morning coffee, trees and wildflowers, more running creeks than you can count, wide and gentle lakes ... but the trash and the junk, rusted-out cars and piles of garbage, worn furniture dumped on the side of roads, plastic bottles and cardboard from the nearest drive-in eatery ... what's wrong with us?

Most of this issue is one of personal responsibility. Don't throw stuff out the window. It's not hard! I know this has been cussed and discussed year after year, but it's not working, so we need to keep trying. We have to do better. Maybe grab a bag from your stash of plastic ones (wish they could be biodegradable) and pick up when you take a morning walk. It surely wouldn't do anything but help. And yes, I know quite a few people who do this on a regular basis. Bless them.

GWEN FULLEN

Arkadelphia

Cheer-squad response

Katie Britt. Excuse me, make that Sen. Katie Britt.

Before Thursday night and the State of the Union address, I can truthfully say I had never heard of her. Now? I can honestly say, "I wish I had never heard of her."

I feel certain the GOP selected the Alabama junior senator to give the rebuttal to President Joe Biden's speech hoping she would appeal to women voters. Now, I'm wondering if a CAT scan would scrub her image and words from my brain pan.

Less than a minute into her speech, I thought, "Cheerleader, definitely a former cheerleader." You know the type: malignantly perky, smiles with her entire face, emphasizes important phrases with subtle body movements. Cheerleader. Definitely.

Googled it. Britt was twice named as Cheerleader of the Year in the national high school championships. She was a beauty pageant winner and was Alabama's Junior Miss in 2000.

She didn't just give talking points about Biden's speech: She emoted like she was the lead in Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew."

For a rebuttal speaker, I was looking for fireworks, like the toxic craziness of a Jim Jordan or Marjorie Taylor Greene, or a speech about family values by an expert like Lauren Boebert. What I didn't expect was a drama queen who tried to draw out fictitious tears in order to get folks to take the current GOP seriously. Her message came across as, "Look at me; I am a gorgeous, well-put-together former beauty queen and accomplished cheerleader. Vote Republican!"

Sad. Very, very sad.

GEORGE S. SMITH

Emmet