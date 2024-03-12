Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting





The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

While police were responding to reports of shots fired at 1817 Reservoir Road just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a local hospital notified officers that a man had arrived suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the department said in a post on X Tuesday morning.

The man later died due to his injuries, the post said. His identity was not immediately released.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Police Department, said that the victim was injured at the Reservoir Road crime scene. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

"Preliminary information suggests there was a disturbance between two groups of individuals and shots were fired," police said.



