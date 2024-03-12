Two companies set

to report 4Q results

Westrock Coffee Co. and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust are both scheduled to report full-year and fourth-quarter 2023 results this afternoon after the stock markets close.

Westrock, the coffee and tea producer that recently completed a major expansion in Conway, also has scheduled a conference call with executive management at 3:30 p.m. Dial-in information is accessible through the company's investor relations website at investors.westrockcoffee.com. Westrock shares fell 37 cents, or 3.9%, to close Monday at $9.05.

BSR, the Little Rock company that owns and manages multifamily apartments in the Sun Belt region, has scheduled its management call for 11 a.m. Wednesday. The call can be is available through the web at bsrreit.com/investors or by calling (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546. BSR shares rose 5 cents, or 0.41%, to close Monday at $11.20.

-- Andrew Moreau

Airbnb bans indoor

security cameras

NEW YORK -- Airbnb said Monday that it is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it is seeking to "simplify" its security-camera policy while prioritizing privacy.

"These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," Juniper Downs, Airbnb's head of community policy and partnerships, said in a prepared statement.

Airbnb had allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas, as long as the locations of the cameras were disclosed on the listings page. Under the new policy, hosts will still be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common spaces, as long as the location and presence of the devices are disclosed.

Airbnb expects the policy update to affect a small number of hosts because the majority of its listings do not report having indoor security cameras.

The policy change is effective April 30.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, Airbnb said its bookings and revenue rose, and the company said demand remains strong.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes

day down by 5.17

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 898.81, down 5.17 points.

"Equities closed slightly lower on Monday as investors await more clues on whether the recent uptick in consumer prices was just a blip or something more," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.