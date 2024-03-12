Nonprofits plan bicycle-themed block party for families





BENTONVILLE –Pedal Kids USA and Pedal It Forward are teaming up to host a St. Patrick's Day, bicycle-themed block party on Wishing Springs Road from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This free, family-friendly event has something for everyone, whether you're riding to

All attendees are encouraged to ride their bikes to the free event. Vehicle parking will be available just down the street.

Highlights include: guided rides to the event, live music, food and drink specials, bicycle jump jam, and a chance to challenge yourself on the outdoor bike skills track or explore the indoor bicycle playground.

The event will be held on Wishing Springs Road in front of Pedal Kids USA HQ, 3605 N.W. Wishing Springs.

The street will be closed to vehicle traffic immediately surrounding the event.

For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/9j0pgSvUq.



