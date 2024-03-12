Nonprofits plan bicycle-themed block party for families

Today at 1:33 a.m.

by Special to NWA Media

Chris Stockman, a volunteer with Pedal It Forward, tunes a bicycle on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023 at the Pedal It Forward workshop in Bentonville. Volunteers spruce up new or used donated bikes and distributes them free or for a donation. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
BENTONVILLE –Pedal Kids USA and Pedal It Forward are teaming up to host a St. Patrick's Day, bicycle-themed block party on Wishing Springs Road from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This free, family-friendly event has something for everyone.

All attendees are encouraged to ride their bikes to the free event. Vehicle parking will be available just down the street.

Highlights include: guided rides to the event, live music, food and drink specials, bicycle jump jam, and a chance to challenge yourself on the outdoor bike skills track or explore the indoor bicycle playground.

The event will be held on Wishing Springs Road in front of Pedal Kids USA HQ, 3605 N.W. Wishing Springs.

The street will be closed to vehicle traffic immediately surrounding the event.

For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/9j0pgSvUq.


