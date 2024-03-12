Suspect identified in Hot Springs officer-involved shooting as Sherwood man

10:50 A.M. UPDATE

Arkansas State Police on Tuesday identified the suspect who was fatally shot in an Hot Springs officer-involved shooting as Jody Lyn Lewis, 45, of Sherwood.

The Hot Springs Police Department has asked the Criminal Investigation Division of Arkansas State Police to investigate the shooting, which occurred Monday night.

"At approximately 9:35 p.m., HSPD officers initiated a traffic stop at the Albert Pike Car Wash in the 2000 block of Albert Pike Road. Preliminary witness statements indicate the suspect and police exchanged gunfire after the suspect exited the vehicle brandishing a firearm," a news release said.



"The injured officer was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. The deceased was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined," it said.



The release said an investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/vTEOosRybH4

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

An exchange of gunfire with Hot Springs police officers Monday night left an unidentified suspect dead and one officer injured during a traffic stop at Albert Pike Car Wash, 2000 Albert Pike Road, just east of Atwoods, according to Hot Springs police.

In a news release posted on Facebook shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes said that at around 9:35 p.m. Monday officers were involved in a shooting in the 2000 block of Albert Pike following a traffic stop.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle produced a firearm and opened fire on officers, injuring one of the officers on scene,” he said. “Officers returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.”

The officer, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, Cervantes said, although the nature of his injuries was not readily known.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The name of the suspect or the officers involved were not being released early Tuesday.

The investigation was turned over to Arkansas State Police and any further inquiries in reference to the investigation should be made to the ASP, Cervantes said.

Emergency vehicles were blocking the westbound lanes of Albert Pike in the area where the shooting occurred, which was surrounded by yellow crime scene tape late Monday.



