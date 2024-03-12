OPINION

OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Arkansas track programs add to tradition

Today at 2:20 a.m.

by NATE ALLEN Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas coach Chris Bucknam is shown during the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Fayetteville. (Hank Layton/NWA Democrat-Gazette)
FAYETTEVILLE -- Congratulations to Arkansas' NCAA Indoor Championship/SEC championship women's track and field team and Arkansas' SEC champion NCAA Indoor runner-up men's team and apologies to Razorbacks baseball Coach Dave Van Horn.

