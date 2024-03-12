100 years ago

March 12, 1924

HOT SPRINGS -- Damage estimated at $25,000 by S. E. G. Matian, owner of the building formerly known as the Kentucky Club, was caused by fire here last night, which gutted the building, which was occupied by the Mountain Valley water company on the first floor and the Knights of Columbus lodge on the second floor. The fire is believed to have been caused by a gas stove left burning in the Knights of Columbus room.

50 years ago

March 12, 1974

JASPER -- Two men, who were scheduled to be imprisoned Monday at Cummins Prison Farm, broke out of the Newton County Jail here Saturday night and escaped, Deputy Sheriff Ray Watkins said Monday. The escapees were identified as Donald C. Biles ... of Harrison, and Steven M. Rounsavall ... of North Little Rock. ... Watkins said they "worked a lock" on their cell door on the second floor between 7 and 8 p.m. when no one was in the building. Biles and Rounsavall then "broke down" a ground level door leading to the outside, he said.

25 years ago

March 12, 1999

After a lawsuit, the state Department of Health has agreed to settle the case by turning over the public documents demanded by a Pulaski County man. Kelly Duda, who claims to operate a filming business, sued the Health Department on March 1, alleging violations of the state Freedom of Information Act. The owner of The Literary Research Group sought information about health problems in the state prison system, including AIDS, sexually transmitted disease and drugs in a Sept. 30, 1998, request. But the department didn't turn over the documents. His attorney, Richard Quiggle, said Thursday that the department has released all the requested documents.

10 years ago

March 12, 2014

A national organization has placed Arkansas Baptist College on notice that its accreditation is in jeopardy. The Higher Learning Commission, which accredits the 1,000-student campus, gave the private college until Aug. 18 to provide evidence -- including a required forensic audit conducted by a firm selected by the commission and under its direction -- that it has effectively addressed concerns that the commission identified in a three-month review. ... The commission stated in a three-page letter dated Monday to the Little Rock college and publicly released with a "disclosure notice" Tuesday that while the college currently meets the criteria for accreditation, the commission had "concerns about the College's ability to remain in compliance."