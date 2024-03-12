PREP BASEBALL: Fort Smith Southside holds off Springdale for first 6A-West Conference victory

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Southside Mavericks got big hits for a big inning and built a big lead, and they needed all of it on Monday in a 7-6 win over Springdale in the first game of the home-and-away 6A-West Conference baseball series.
The
Today at 3:01 a.m.
FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Southside Mavericks got big hits for a big inning and built a big lead, and they needed all of it on Monday in a 7-6 win over Springdale in the first game of the home-and-away 6A-West Conference baseball series.
The