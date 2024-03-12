Pulaski County sheriff’s office investigating after man found dead

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating after a man was found dead in McAlmont early Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Morning Glory Street in McAlmont around 4 a.m. Monday after a motorist found a dead man with apparent gunshot wounds on the side of the road, the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook.

The man was later identified as Johnathan Barber, 43, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials have asked that anyone with information about Barber's death to please contact the sheriff's office by calling (501) 340-6963 or the crime stoppers tip line by calling (501) 340-8477. Information can also be sent online at pcso.org.