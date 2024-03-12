S.E.R.P.E.N.T. and strings: Grammy winning guitarist Slash brings blues to Bentonville





Iconic, Grammy-winning guitarist Slash brings his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival Aug. 16 to the Momentary in Bentonville. Also performing will be Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward.

SLASH formed the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival which stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. On all dates, Slash will perform alongside his blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

The tour will kick off on July 5 in Bonner, Mont., and travel to Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and many more cities. Other shows will feature Keb' 'Mo, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson, Warren Haynes Band and Eric Gales,

Tickets go on sale to Momentary members at 10 a.m. March 14 and to the public at 10 a.m. March 15. General admission is $35 to $80, $200 for Premium at themomentary.com. More information on the festival at serpentfestival.com.



