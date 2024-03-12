Seven people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Alexis Pabon, 41, of 2318 W. Beechwood Drive in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated robbery, battery and false imprisonment. Pabon was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Colton McCuan, 32, of 705 W. Putman St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with terroristic threatening. McCuan was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Jaden Leming, 18, of 10873 Wendt Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, third-degree battery, fleeing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Leming was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Rogers

Jackson Floyd, 23, of 308 N. 35th St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated residential burglary. Floyd was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jenine Vega, 23, 701 N. 24th St. B12 in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Vega was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Job Jibon, 23, of 1382 Bridgestone Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault, second-degree battery, second-degree assault, residential burglary, criminal mischief, public intoxication and resisting arrest. Jibon was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Trevor Woodcock, 37 of 8188 W. Gibbs Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Woodcock was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.



