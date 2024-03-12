Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating shooting death

DECATUR -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that happened Monday night in Decatur, Lt. Shannon Jenkins said.

Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said they received a call from Decatur police asking the office to work on the shooting. She said one person is dead.

"This is an isolated situation," Jenkins said. "Like any death investigation, we will investigate and will not be able to share further information as it is an open case."

Decatur School District Superintendent Steven Watkins, citing the ongoing investigation, said a high school senior has died.

"It's always tough," Watkins said. "We'll pull together and get through it."

Grief counselors are available for students and staff members, Watkins said.

A post on the School District's Facebook page Tuesday referenced a student's death.

"Out of respect for our high school student we lost last night and his family, we are making the decision to reschedule tonight's athletic events," the post states.