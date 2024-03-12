GOLF

UA men in fourth place

The No. 9 University of Arkansas men's team had a hot afternoon with a 7-under 281 to finish the day in fourth place at the Seminole Intercollegiate on Monday at Tallahassee, Fla.

Senior Jacob Skov Olesen fired a bogey-free round of 7-under 65 on the 7,505-yard Seminole Legacy course to lead the charge for the Razorbacks, who had been in fifth place with a 295 in the opening round, which was played Monday morning.

Olesen is tied for second place at 7 under with Florida State's Tyler Weaver, two shots behind Florida State's Luke Clanton.

The No. 12 Seminoles carded a 12-under 276 in the second round to take the lead at 11 under, one shot clear of No. 7 Ole Miss. First-round leader Virginia Commonwealth fell back two spots with a second-round 3 under to complete the day at 3 under, three shots ahead of Arkansas.

Arkansas sophomore John Daly II, senior John Driscoll and junior Manuel Lozada all shot 71 in the second round, though Lozada's score did not count toward the team total as he is playing as an alternate.

Driscoll is in a tie for eighth at 2-under for the tourney after carding two birdies and 15 pars in the second round. Daly had a wild day with an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys in a span of six holes on the front nine. He is tied for 43rd place at 6 over after posting a 79 in the morning round.

Arkansas senior Mateo Pulcini and freshman Thomas Curry both shot 2-over 74 in the afternoon round, with both players securing two birdies. Curry is tied for 37th at 5 over and Pulcini is tied for 56th at 7 over.

Lozada is in a tie for 21st at 2 over.

Indiana is in a distance fifth place, 14 shots behind the Razorbacks at 14 over, followed by High Point (15 over), Southern Illinois (16 over) and North Alabama (16 over), Boston College (17 over) and Mississippi State (19 over).

SOFTBALL

Griffin takes ASUN weekly honor

University of Central Arkansas third baseman Kylie Griffin was named the ASUN Player of the Week on Monday for her performance at the Milisa Moore Tournament in Conway.

Over five games last week, of which UCA (8-15) won two, Griffin hit .667 with 10 hits. She extended her hitting streak to eight games.

In four games in the Milisa Moore Tournament, Griffin went 9 for 12 at the plate, including a 6 for 6 Saturday.

The junior from Greenbrier leads the Bears with a .418 batting average with 28 hits and 16 runs.

Prairie View A&M sweeps UAPB

Two runs in both the third and sixth innings were all Prairie View A&M (6-11, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) in Game 2 to walk away from the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff with a doubleheader sweep Monday.

The Panthers took a 1-0 victory in the opener when Biviana Figueroa scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Cailin Massey, a Fort Smith native, would handle the rest on the mound for Prairie View A&M by giving up just 2 hits while striking out 8 in 7 complete innings.

Figueroa also had two of the Panthers' three hits in the contest.

In the second game, Figueroa went 2 for 4 with 1 run driven in and 1 run scored as the Panthers won 4-0. Jaylyn Davis also cranked a two-run home run in the win.

Amari Broughton finished with a pair of hits for UAPB (7-13, 0-2).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services