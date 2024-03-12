UConn Favored to Win First Big East Championship Since 2011

The UConn Huskies have a target on their back as the reigning national champions and they are the team to beat this week at Madison Square Garden in the Big East Tournament. Following the program's first outright regular-season title in 25 years, the Huskies are favored to win the conference tournament for the first time since Kemba Walker's historic run in 2011.

Even as the odds-on favorites, the path to a championship will be tough for UConn considering more than half of the conference is projected to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. That list includes the Creighton Bluejays and Marquette Golden Eagles, both locks to earn at-large bids, and then the Seton Hall Pirates, St. John's Red Storm, Providence Friars and Villanova Wildcats all find themselves on the bubble, raising the stakes even higher in Manhattan.

Below is the Big East bracket, summaries of the top six seeds and information on all 11 competitors.

No. 1 UConn Huskies (28–3, 18–2 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 20–11

KenPom Ranking: 2

NET Rating: 3

Odds to win Big East: -160

The Huskies are the team to beat as the title favorites and reigning champs. However, they've had a checkered history in the Big East Tournament since rejoining the conference: UConn has been eliminated in the semifinals in three straight years. Coach Dan Hurley's team has been on a roll since late December, having won 19 of 20 and four in a row heading into New York City following Saturday's 74–60 triumph over Providence. Seton Hall and Creighton were the only Big East teams the Huskies lost to all year and they won't have to see either until the semifinals at the earliest. The winner of Butler-Xavier, two teams UConn swept, will be its quarterfinal opponent.

No. 2 Creighton Bluejays (23–8, 14–6 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 17–14

KenPom Ranking: 9

NET Rating: 11

Odds to win Big East: +390

The Bluejays are the biggest threat to the Huskies at Madison Square Garden this week as they routed UConn 85–66 the last time they met, though Creighton did fall 62–48 earlier in the year. The Bluejays scored a 69–67 win against Villanova over the weekend to secure the No. 2 seed in the tournament. That win was the third in a row for Creighton and its seventh in the last eight games. The Bluejays will face the winner of Providence and Georgetown — they split with the Friars and swept the Hoyas, winning both games by double digits.

No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (23–8, 14–6 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 18–12–1

KenPom Ranking: 13

NET Rating: 13

Odds to win Big East: +600

The Golden Eagles' hopes of defending their Big East Tournament title largely hinge on the health of star guard Tyler Kolek (oblique). Marquette lost to Creighton and UConn in the first two games without Kolek but beat Xavier 86–60 on Saturday behind 30 points from Kam Jones. Coach Shaka Smart has said he's hopeful Kolek will be back for the postseason, but his status remains unclear for Thursday's quarterfinal game against Villanova or DePaul. The Golden Eagles swept both of their potential opponents.

No. 4 Seton Hall Pirates (20–11, 13–7 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 14–17

KenPom Ranking: 56

NET Rating: 62

Odds to win Big East: +3000

After back-to-back road losses to Creighton and UConn, the Pirates bounced back at home with a 66–56 win over Villanova last week and an 86–62 blowout against DePaul over the weekend. Seton Hall's quarterfinal opponent is St. John's, a team it has swept each of the last two seasons. The Pirates enter the Big East Tournament on the bubble in the eyes of the bracketologists and could be headed for a bout with the Huskies if they advance to the semifinals.

No. 5 St. John's Red Storm (19–12, 11–9 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 15–16

KenPom Ranking: 31

NET Rating: 39

Odds to win Big East: +1300

Following a run of eight losses in 10 games, the Red Storm rattled off five straight wins to close out the regular season. That streak includes an 80–66 victory over Creighton and an 86–78 win against Georgetown in the finale. St. John's clawed its way back to the bubble, but its upcoming quarterfinals game against Seton Hall is key if Rick Pitino is to return to the big dance.

No. 6 Providence Friars (19–12, 10–10 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 17–13–1

KenPom Ranking: 61

NET Rating: 64

Odds to win Big East: +7000

The Friars dropped their final game of the season to UConn and, like many of their conference brethren, they are firmly on the bubble heading into the Big East Tournament. Luckily for Providence, its first-round opponent is Georgetown, a team it has swept three seasons in a row and beat by double digits in both matchups this year. A win in the quarterfinals over Creighton would do wonders for the Friars' tournament hopes and they already upset the Bluejays once this season.

No. 7 Villanova Wildcats (17–14, 10–10 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 17–14

KenPom Ranking: 29

NET Rating: 33

Odds to win Big East: +2000

No. 8 Butler Bulldogs (18–13, 9–11 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 14–16

KenPom Ranking: 63

NET Rating: 66

Odds to win Big East: +10000

No. 9 Xavier Musketeers (15–16, 9–11 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 15–16

KenPom Ranking: 54

NET Rating: 65

Odds to win Big East: +13000

No. 10 Georgetown Hoyas (9–22, 2–18 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 13–18

KenPom Ranking: 190

NET Rating: 198

Odds to win Big East: +25000

No. 11 DePaul Blue Demons (3–28, 0–20 Big East)

Against the Spread Record: 10–20–1

KenPom Ranking: 315

NET Rating: 322

Odds to win Big East: +25000

