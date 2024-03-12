Westrock Coffee Co. posted a fourth-quarter loss of $20.1 million to close out 2023, an improvement from a loss of $31.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, the company announced Tuesday.

Earnings per share was a 23-cent loss in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 44 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarterly loss included $1.9 million in transaction, restructuring and integration expenses, $5.1 million of startup costs related to the new Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility and other one-time items valued at $8.6 million.

For the full year, Westrock Coffee's net loss was $34.6 million compared with a net loss of $55.5 million in 2022. Earnings per share for the year was a loss of 43 cents per share, better than the $1.60 earnings per share loss recorded in 2022.

Results in 2023 were weighed down by a "massive systems rebuild" that the coffee and tea provider has completed, which positions it for success this year and through 2025 as its Conway production and distribution facility ramps up, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Ford told the investment community during a conference call Tuesday. The plant is scheduled to deliver its first commercial products to customers next month, Ford said.

"The news is we're off to a great start in '24," Ford said, noting that the upgrades installed last year have put the company a few months ahead of schedule and will deliver "absolutely fantastic" financial returns through 2025.

Consolidated net sales totaled $215 million in the fourth quarter, down by $12.8 million, or 5.6%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Consolidated gross profit in the period totaled $34.8 million, compared with consolidated gross profit of $34.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year, consolidated net sales were $864.7 million, a drop of $3.2 million, or 0.4%, compared with 2022. Consolidated gross profit for the year was $139.9, a decrease from $152.8 million in 2022.

The Conway plant, which opened in January, is projected to have 900 employees by the end of 2026 when the company estimates it will achieve full capacity.

Westrock's shares rose 9 cents, or 1%, to close Tuesday at $9.14. The stock is down $2.11, or nearly 19%, over the past 12 months. The quarterly report was released after the market closed.

The company has offices in 10 countries and sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.