Wildlife fines fund education programs in schools

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services awarded grants worth $537,209 in February to schools throughout the state thanks to wildlife fines.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission does not use any of the money derived from wildlife violation fines for capital expenditures or operating costs. Instead, all fine money is collected and distributed to schools and conservation districts in the form of grants focused specifically on conservation education in Arkansas.

"The best way to prevent future violations is to instill a love of the resource in our future hunters, anglers and outdoors enthusiasts and teach them why it's so important to follow the regulations," Game and Fish Director Austin Booth said.

Schools in 67 counties were awarded grants, and 240 awards were made, said Becca Caldwell, director of rural services for the Economic Development Commission.

"Outdoor recreation is a vital part of Arkansas's quality of life, and it is an important draw for people looking at Arkansas as a place to live, work and raise a family," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Development Commission.

JJ Gladden, Game and Fish assistant chief of education, said the grant program has been a huge success for many schools, particularly those in rural areas with limited budgets.

All schools in the state are eligible to participate in the program, but only money collected in the county where the violation occurred may be used as grant funds for that county.

The funding has helped schools create and maintain archery, fishing and competitive shooting sports programs. Schools also have used the money to help improve wildlife education by purchasing educational materials, materials for the creation of indoor and outdoor habitats, lab supplies and field trips to Game and Fish nature centers. Conservation districts have used the funding to help promote wildlife conservation awareness in the communities by hosting environmental education days and fishing derbies for children of all ages.