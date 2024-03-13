2 killed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

SAFRI, Lebanon -- A pair of Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday in northeastern Lebanon killed at least two people and wounded 20, marking a continued escalation between Israel and Hezbollah over the war Israel is waging against Hamas militants in Gaza.

One of the airstrikes destroyed a warehouse that reportedly was used to store food.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes hit two Hezbollah sites and were in response to rocket attacks over northern Israel earlier in the day. Hezbollah said they struck several Israeli military positions, including two bases in northern Israel with a barrage of 100 Katyusha rockets on Tuesday.

The exchanges also followed Israeli strikes near the Lebanese city of Baalbek late on Monday night.

Initially, an official from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group told The Associated Press that one person was killed in the airstrikes in the town of Safri. A Lebanese security official later said at least two people were killed and 20 were wounded, nine of whom remain at a local hospital.

The official said it was unclear if the two killed were Hezbollah members or civilians. Both the security official and the Hezbollah figure spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Last month, at least two Hezbollah members were killed in airstrikes near Baalbek and another warehouse was destroyed. It had also stocked food that is part of Hezbollah's Sajjad Project, which sells food to people in the group's stronghold at prices lower than on the market.

Earlier Tuesday, Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah met with a top Hamas official, Khalil Hayeh, who was involved in negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza. Last week, Qatar and Egyptian-mediated efforts to broker a truce in Gaza before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan broke down.

Since the Gaza war erupted after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, there have been near-daily exchanges along the Lebanon-Israel border and international mediators have scrambled to prevent an all-out war in tiny Lebanon.

In the strikes near Baalbek late Monday, one person was killed and six were wounded.

The Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Israeli jets bombed two Hezbollah compounds in northeastern Lebanon in retaliation for Hezbollah launching attacks on the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said the strikes near Baalbek targeted Hezbollah's drone locations. The Iran-backed militant group had issued claims on Monday of attacking Israeli military units in northern Israel with explosive drones.

President Joe Biden's senior advisor Amos Hochstein had urged for a lasting cease-fire along the tense border when he visited Lebanon and Israel earlier this month.

Hezbollah has said that a cease-fire in Gaza would be the only way to restore calm along the Lebanon-Israel border, though Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last month that anyone who thinks a temporary cease-fire for Gaza will also apply to the northern front was "mistaken."

Separately, Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib appeared to underscore the link between peace in Gaza and the volatile Lebanon-Israel border and urged in comments Tuesday for a "full implementation" of the U.N. Security Council resolution that brought an end to a brutal monthlong war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

Information for this article was contributed by Abby Sewell and Tia Goldenberg of The Associated Press.

Civil defence workers and firefighters gather near a destroyed warehouse which was attacked by Israeli airstrikes, on the Hezbollah stronghold town of Safri, near Baalbek town, east Lebanon, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. A Lebanese security official and an official from the militant Hezbollah group say two Israeli airstrikes over northeastern Lebanon have killed at least two people and destroyed a warehouse. (AP Photo)



People gather near a destroyed warehouse which was attacked by Israeli airstrikes, on the Hezbollah stronghold town of Safri, near Baalbek town, east Lebanon, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. A Lebanese security official and an official from the militant Hezbollah group say two Israeli airstrikes over northeastern Lebanon have killed at least two people and destroyed a warehouse. (AP Photo)



Islamic Group known as Jamaa Islamiya, carry the body of their comrade Mohammad Riad Mohyeldin, who was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on Sunday, during his funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



Lebanese paramedics hold placards as they attend a protest supporting their colleagues in Gaza and Lebanon who were attacked by Israeli forces, in front of the headquarters of U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Arabic placard on the right reads:"Israel is the killer of the paramedics."(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)



Islamic Group known as Jamaa Islamiya carry the body of their comrade Mohammad Riad Mohyeldin, who was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on Sunday, during his funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



Lebanese paramedics hold placards as they attend a protest in supporting their colleagues in Gaza and Lebanon who were attacked by Israeli forces, in front of the headquarters of U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Arabic placards read:"Israel is the killer of the paramedics, the killing of a paramedic is savagery."(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)



Islamic Group known as Jamaa Islamiya carry the body of their comrade Mohammad Riad Mohyeldin, who was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on Sunday, during his funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



Lebanese paramedics hold placards as they attend a protest supporting their colleagues in Gaza and Lebanon in front of the headquarters of U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Arabic placard on the left reads:"In the name of humanity, we stand in solidarity with the paramedics teams."(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

