Arkansas football makes top 5 for California 4-star receiver

Class of 2025 4-star receiver Dreyden Garner named his top five schools and Arkansas made the cut.

Garner, 6-1 and 180 pounds, of San Diego Lincoln, announced his top five of Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma State, San Diego State and Ole Miss.

He visited Fayetteville with his then-teammate and Arkansas class of 2026 defensive back commitment Tay Lockett in the spring of last year.

The visit and his connection with Arkansas receivers coach Ronnie Fouch helped the Hogs land on his list.

"Everything at Arkansas just felt right,” Garner said. "Although Arkansas is very different and many miles away from California, I felt right at home during my last visit out there. With Arkansas’ recent addition of a fellow California native, coach Fouch, I believe special things could happen with getting more talent from the West Coast interested in what’s happening on the Hill."

Garner had 38 catches for 894 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 23.4 yards per catch as a junior. He recorded 36 catches for 812 yards and 9 touchdowns as a sophomore and his 22.6 yards per reception led University City High School.

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 20 receiver and No. 177 overall recruit in the nation for the 2025 class.







