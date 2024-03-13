Arkansas to receive $191,000 in Medicaid fraud settlement

Arkansas's Medicaid Program will receive more than $191,000 as part of a federal Medicaid fraud settlement with a company that unscrupulously rented home ventilation systems, a news release from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin states.

The national settlement with Lincare Holdings Inc. totalled $25 million, with Arkansas getting $191,050.63, the release states. Lincare Holdings submitted false Medicaid claims for the rental of noninvasive home ventilation systems, the settlement states.

In these cases, the devices were either deemed not medically necessary or Lincare could not provide paperwork showing that the devices were still needed or useful to the patients, the release states.

"Medicaid fraud takes several forms, and my office is committed to fighting it on behalf of hardworking taxpayers," Griffin said in the release.

The settlement was divided between Arkansas, 28 other states, the District of Columbia and the United States government.