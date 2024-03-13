Arkansas Urban Forestry Council to give away trees for replanting in central Arkansas areas affected by the March 2023 tornado

The nonprofit Arkansas Urban Forestry Council will hold a tree drive for central Arkansas residents to select free trees that can be planted to help revitalize the urban forest canopy that was lost because of the March 31, 2023, tornado, officials have announced.

The giveaway will be held at the Burns Park Hospitality House, 402 W. Military Drive, in North Little Rock on Friday.

Representatives of the Arkansas Urban Forrestry Council and Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division will speak at 11 a.m. that day about the initiative.

The March 31, 2023, central Arkansas tornado -- rated an EF3 with 165 mph peak winds -- tracked just over 34 miles from west Little Rock through North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville (all in Pulaski County), before finally weakening on the southeast side of Cabot in Lonoke County, according to the National Weather Service.

A second EF3 tornado moved directly through Wynne in northeast Arkansas on March 31, destroying a large part of the town, including the high school.

Five people in Arkansas died because of the storms.

Nationally, 147 tornadoes touched down on March 31 and April 1; 116 touched down on March 31 alone.