Bryant school custodian wanted on additional video voyeurism counts

Bryant police were searching Wednesday for a former Bryant School District custodian arrested last month on video voyeurism charges after investigators determined there were more victims in the incident, according to a post from the department.

Rene Cross, 33, was charged with video voyeurism on Feb. 16 after authorities say he filmed male students getting dressed inside a bathroom at the school's sports facility. He is now wanted on six more voyeurism counts, the post on X, formerly Twitter, states.

Police had not been able to locate and arrest Cross as of late Wednesday, the post states. It was not clear from court records when he was released from jail following the February arrest.