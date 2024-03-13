Child dies after car backs over her in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A toddler was killed Tuesday after she was backed over by a car, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

Police responded to Braxton Avenue about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a child that had been struck by a vehicle, according to the release. When they arrived they located a 2-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries. The child was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man hit the child with his vehicle while backing out of a driveway, according to the release. The man told police he did not see the child in the driveway.

The incident is still under investigation but police said they do not expect to file charges against the driver.