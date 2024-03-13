Marriages

John White, 48, and Christian Whitbey, 52, both of Jacksonville.

Tajay Duncan, 19, and Tamara Thompson, 28, both of Walls, Miss.

Marquez Leavy, 24, and Kimbria Cotton, 27, both of Sherwood.

Brandon Giles, 38, and Marneisa Mays, 36, both of Little Rock.

Demetrius Collias, 41, and Jacqueline Mosier, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Kylah Gilbert, 26, of North Little Rock and Byron Foster, 26, of Little Rock.

Thurman Bunch, 46, and Apphiffany Boyd, 33, both of Little Rock.

Jason Talbert, 42, and Shandrell Gay, 46, both of Little Rock.

Nikia Johnson, 36, and Deonte Walker, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Tyrone Wright, 27, and Andrea Hunter, 28, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Ventura, 21, and Jetzy Hernandez, 21, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-763. Melvin Smith v. Pamela Carter.

24-767. Deundra Beasley v. Andelouis Beasley.

24-769. Dana Allen v. Roberto Maldonado II.

24-770. Teresa Baker-Nation v. Lawrence Nation.

24-772. Kathyleen Stewart v. Phillip Stewart.

24-774. Amalia Arredondo Pena v. Hector Velasquez Gomez.

24-775. Aaron Harriott v. Rhonda Harriott.

24-776. Jade Alexander v. Dalton Alexander.

Divorces

GRANTED

23-2259. Cole Williams v. Sierra Williams.

23-2328. Steven Evans v. Shakeela Evans.

23-3777. Christopher Green v. Kimberly Green.

23-3983. Ladarrien Mosley v. Rodshelle Cole.

23-4224. Lawanna Banks v. Arthur Banks Sr.

24-132. Carolyn Williams v. Robert Williams.

24-295. Timothy Dudley Jr. v. Jennifer Dudley.

24-378. Marie Niyonkuru v. Kalen Pumphrey.