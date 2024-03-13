Defenders create havoc in workout





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas defense made long-term strides last season under new coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. On Tuesday, the unit made a definitive short-term gain with a havoc-creating performance in the fourth practice of spring.

The defense broke up numerous passes, picked off two, created a fumble return for a would-be score and held the top couple of offenses from scoring in the two-minute drills.

Senior defensive end Landon Jackson was a notable standout with his penetration and pressuring, while sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton was super active and transfer nickel back Doneiko Slaughter turned in a handful of impact plays. Braxton had an interception for a likely touchdown and transfer cornerback Marquis Robinson also had an interception.

"I feel like we brought energy from the beginning to the end," senior defensive tackle Eric Gregory said. "Everybody had energy coming in and I feel like we started fast and we finished fast. The energy level we brought into practice, it followed throughout the whole practice."

Working on mainly the turf practice field outside Walker Pavilion, the ball-hawking and pass pressure came early and often as the Hogs worked in shoulder pads and shorts. Woodson, the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, and defensive backs coach Deron Wilson constantly encouraged raking balls out, running to the ball and getting a hand into the catch zones, and the defensive backs largely delivered.

On offense, receivers Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden excelled yet again, 6-4 redshirt freshman Davion Dozier had about five standout catches in team drills and no apparent drops, and slot receiver Isaiah Sategna had a strong day. Additionally, big back Ja'Quinden Jackson made a couple of cuts and runs that were impressive for a 6-2, 235-pounder.

The offense was stymied to a degree and had a few drops Tuesday, but the overall improvement and the creation of running lanes in comparison to last spring is noticeable.





"Yeah, it's been awesome," sophomore tight end Luke Hasz said of immersing in the systems of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. "It's been really exciting just to learn from his perspective, what he's going to do with the tight ends and just the offense in general."

Hasz, who was off to a hot start through four games as a true freshman last season before suffering a broken collarbone, said he soaked up plenty of information during his recovery.

"It was obviously tough because I wasn't able to be out there with my teammates, but I'd say I've benefited from it, maturing and becoming a man with my loved ones, my teammates," Hasz said. "I took that perspective into my injury and I think it's definitely going to elevate my game this year."

Left tackle Fernando Carmona, who has joined fellow transfers in center Addison Nichols and right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock as first-teamers thus far in spring, said the spirit of togetherness up front and as a team has been encouraging.

"I feel like as an offensive line, you kind of have to be the catalyst for the offense," said Carmona, a San Jose State transfer. "And I feel like ... I'm not really sure, I wasn't here last year, but I heard it wasn't really that way.

"And so this year we've really tried to bring the energy to practice, hustle to the ball and just be together as a group. As an offensive line, you have to be the closest group on the team and people really feel that. That's what we're trying to do right now."

Hasz spoke about sharing a locker area with new quarterback Taylen Green, who remained with the first unit again Tuesday.

"I like just being able to hear him," Hasz said. "He's obviously a leader in the field, but in the locker room he's very vocal and we're just talking about each other's lives. I just think his leadership is tremendous compared to any other quarterback that I've had. I just love everything about it."

It appeared tailback Rashod Dubinion was in position to make one of the top offensive plays Tuesday when he turned and did a full-speed hip swivel to get his hands on a pass from Green on the sideline during the two-minute drill. But safety Jayden Johnson swooped in and knocked the ball free just as Dubinion was headed out of bounds on his backside.

Instead the top offensive play was a one-handed catch and toe tap on the sideline by Armstrong on a pass from Green on the first play of a 7-on-7 period with Braxton in good position but beaten by the nearly indefensible pass.

Braxton got plenty of payback against multiple quarterbacks and receivers with a handful of pass breakups, some of them having "interception" written on them. Braxton appeared to bait Green into a throw in red zone work as he slid off his initial coverage and sped in front of an out-breaking pass intended for Sategna, picked it off and was sailing to the end zone before the play was whistled dead.

Jackson forced a fumble on a Braylen Russell run between the tackles that Jayden Johnson scooped and likely would have scored. Redshirt freshman defensive end Quincy Rhodes had a lightning-fast "sack" and Nico Davillier had another standout day that included a would-be sack.

During a 9-on-9 period, Jacolby Criswell found freshman CJ Brown of Bentonville over the middle, but Slaughter wrenched the ball free and safety TJ Metcalf recovered.

Brown rebounded later with one of the top catches of the day in traffic on a crossing route.

Speedster Jordan Anthony, who just returned from the track and field team, had an up-and-down day. He balanced a dropped pass with a nice grab on a post route from Green to beat Braxton in high red zone work.

After the play, Coach Sam Pittman announced aloud, "Get open. He'll get it to you if you're open."

On the injury front, receiver Jaedon Wilson did early individual drills in his recovery from a hamstring tweak he suffered last Friday, but he later went to the sideline to rehab with other injured players .

He joined receiver Bryce Stephens, who has an undisclosed issue that likely occurred in Sunday's closed workout. Stephens did not appear to be seriously injured.

Center Amaury Wiggins was back in action and working with the second unit after having cartilage trimmed from a knee.

Kickers got their first action in front of media members and Hawaii transfer Matthew Shipley stood out with a 4-for-4 performance. He made a 53-yard try, with the help of a stiff breeze, to cap the two-minute drive for the third offense.

Shipley's other field-goal makes were from 37, 43 and 44 yards.

The first unit also drove into field-goal range, with Broden making two catches from Green for 29 yards. He had a third catch, but it was nullified by a holding penalty. The first team reached the 30 yard line before "clocking" the ball, but Vito Calvaruso's 47-yard field goal went wide right at the buzzer.

The second unit, led by redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton, endured a second down "sack" by Kaleb James for a loss of 9 yards in its two-minute sequence. Tight end Var'keyes Gumms was credited with a 16-yard gain on fourth and 19 to end the series.

After Pro Day today at the Walker Pavilion, the Razorbacks will return for practice Thursday before the players are off for spring break the following week.



