Driver killed in crash on I-630 in Little Rock





A man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 630 at 9:51 p.m. in Little Rock, according to a preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police.

Ferrari Scroggins, 38, of Little Rock was headed west in a Toyota near the Woodrow Street exit when "for unknown reasons" the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a sign, according to the report.

The vehicle continued across the on-ramp, struck a guardrail and went airborne off the roadway. It rolled multiple times down an embankment before stopping between I-630 and Lamar Street, the report says.

Scroggins was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says.

The trooper investigating the crash reported that the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time.



