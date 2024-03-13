Eight people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Bella Vista

Dustin Burt, 48, of 1073 W. Seventh St. in Plainview, was arrested Tuesday in connection with arson. Burt was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Tyler Short, 24, of 55 E. 15th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with terroristic threatening. Short was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Robert Richens, 59, of 114 Fox Glen Trail in Hot Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with video voyeurism. Richens was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Scott Owen, 41, of 3233 E. Summershade in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with commercial burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. Owen was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Jaime Giron, 20, of 20210 Woodlawn in Middletown, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday in connection with unlawful use of computers and two counts of theft of property. Giron was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Osmin Turcios, 50, of 314 E. Tulsa St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Turcios was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Markevois Haywood, 33, of 5325 N. Oak St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Haywood was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tontitown

Frank Young, 76, of 803 Callihan Loop in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Young was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.