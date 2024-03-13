Experience Fayetteville seeks public input as it crafts tourism plan

FAYETTEVILLE -- Residents have an opportunity to help shape the city's first-ever Tourism Master Plan.

Experience Fayetteville, the city's destination marketing organization, is creating the plan to set a course for tourism efforts in the city over the next decade, according to a news release. The organization is asking Fayetteville residents to share their opinions in an online survey at experiencefayetteville.com/survey.

All adult residents of Fayetteville can participate. Those who complete the survey have the option to enter a drawing for one of 11 gift cards to a Fayetteville restaurant.

"Fayetteville and its tourism economy is poised for incredible growth over the next decade, and Experience Fayetteville is excited to seize this opportunity to engage our residents," said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville. "Tourism can be a powerful means of creating a vibrant quality of life for Fayetteville residents, so understanding the perspectives of those who live here is crucial to the success of the plan."