Fayetteville to give away trees March 18

FAYETTEVILLE-- The city will give away 100 bare root saplings Monday at Gulley Park, according to a news release.

Arkansas Arbor Day is celebrated annually on the third Monday of March. The trees will be given away from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot off East Township Street.

The giveaway will celebrate Fayetteville being named a Tree City USA for the 29th year in a row, as well a new addition to the Amazing Trees of Fayetteville program -- a large American sycamore at Gulley Park that is at least 60 years old, the release states.

Along with giving away two types of saplings -- white oak and red bud -- staff will be on hand to guide visitors to the 2024 Amazing Tree, which lies on the Niokaska Creek, the release states.

The sycamore tree at Gulley Park was chosen by the city's Urban Forestry staff and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board due to its size, location and roots clinging to the stream bank.

"This sycamore has become a natural playground feature for visitors to climb and admire in the park," Urban Forester John Scott said.

"It offers a wonderful experience for kids to learn about our natural environment. The base of the tree and roots have a sculptural quality that is easy to climb on, enticing kids and adults to explore."

More information

https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3538/Amazing-Trees-of-Fayetteville